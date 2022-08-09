Stampeders defensive stalwart Derek Wiggan tackles his 100th game this weekend

Fellow defensive lineman Mike Rose says everyone looks up to Derek Wiggan, who's playing his 100th game as a Calgary Stampeder Fellow defensive lineman Mike Rose says everyone looks up to Derek Wiggan, who's playing his 100th game as a Calgary Stampeder

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina