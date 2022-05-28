Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener
A spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday.
Shawn Bane Jr. ran a punt back 74 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter on Sunday at McMahon Stadium to give the Stamps a 13-0 lead in the first pre-season game for both Canadian Football League squads.
“I played my part in the first half and I was able to end up in the end zone, so that's always a fantastic day,” said Bane, who broke an early tackle before receiving a great block from Tre Odoms-Dukes that helped him run in for the score untouched. “Shout out to him. Thank God he knocked him on the ground because I didn't want to cut back. I definitely gave him his props.”
Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker went on to score rushing TDs in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a score late in the contest as the Stamps cruised to a convincing win.
“We needed a spark and we got one on special teams,” said Calgary coach Dave Dickenson, who wasn't overly impressed with his team's start to the afternoon affair. “That was the play that kind of set us up for the rest of the game.”
After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary's third quarterback, Stevens made the most of his opportunity by completing his lone pass for four yards before scoring his rushing TD.
Calgary kicker Keiran Burham finished with a pair of field goals and made all five of his converts.
Starting Lions quarterback Michael O'Connor went 17 for 23 for 151 yards and tossed a touchdown pass to Jamarius Way for B.C.'s lone points of the game.
Rookie B.C. kicker Mark Milan had a rough afternoon as he missed a pair of field goals and a convert.
“We chose to play a lot of first year CFL guys,” said B.C. coach Rick Campbell. “Regardless of what the score is, there's some guys that did good things and that was our No. 1 goal coming here was to make sure we evaluate and not miss out on good players. We're going to make sure we do a good job watching the film and see how it looks.”
While the Stamps dressed almost their entire training camp roster, Campbell brought just 50 of his players while the rest stayed behind in B.C.
“It's two totally different rosters,” he said. “They're dressing everyone because it's a home game for them and that's fine.
“We left a bunch of people back in Kamloops (training camp). They've been practising and we're going to practise (Sunday). That just all factored into our decision.”
Dickenson agreed with his B.C. counterpart that the Stamps had a distinct advantage during the pre-season tilt.
“We had 90 guys,” he said. “They had 50. I think they ran out of gas and obviously a lot of their starter type of guys didn't even play at all.”
Neither team could get anything going offensively in the first quarter with its starting quarterbacks in the game.
Bo Levi Mitchell got the start under centre for Calgary and completed just three of 10 passes for 37 yards. Although he guided the Stamps into scoring territory twice, both drives ended when he was picked off - first by Tyniel Cooper at the five-yard line and then by Quincey Mauger in the end zone.
“I'll definitely eat those,” Mitchell said. “Things can be cleaned up - obviously, I can take care of the ball and make sure it's not in harm's way at all.”
O'Connor didn't have much success in the opening quarter either as he was unable to convert on a pair of third-down conversions that resulted in a pair of turnovers for the Lions.
In at QB for Calgary in the second quarter, Jake Maier completed seven of 13 passes for 90 yards, but he did get the home team into scoring position multiple times and Burnham kicked a pair of field goals from 33 and 34 yards to give the Stamps a 6-0 lead.
The Lions capitalized on a turnover early in the third quarter to get on the scoreboard. After Mauger forced punt returner Peyton Logan to fumble the ball, Victor Gamboa picked it up at Calgary's 39-yard line.
O'Connor then threw a 39-yard strike to Way in the end zone. Milan's struggles continued as he missed the extra point.
Maier then engineered a seven-play, 65-yard drive that was capped off by a three-yard TD run by Mills to put the Stamps up 20-6.
The Stamps extended that lead early in the fourth quarter as Stevens ran for a two-yard score before Schakel ran an interception back for a 20-yard TD.
B.C.'s second-string quarterback Kevin Thomson was injured on the latter play when he was hit hard by Calgary's Titus Wall while releasing the ball. Thomson, who had to be helped off the field, went nine for 20 for 129 yards before his day ended early.
Chase Fourcade entered the game in the fourth quarter as Calgary's fourth QB of the game. He guided the Stamps on a late scoring drive of six plays and 35 yards that was capped off by a five-yard rushing TD by Tucker. Fourcade completed two of four passes for 17 yards.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2022
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police inaction allowed Texas massacre to continue with catastrophic consequences: experts
The decision by police to wait before confronting the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was a failure with catastrophic consequences, experts say. When it was all over 19 students and two teachers were dead.
Indigenous B.C. filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins
A Dene filmmaker based in Vancouver says he was "disappointed" and "close to tears" when security at the Cannes Film Festival blocked him from walking the red carpet while dressed in a pair of moccasins.
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried Saturday to shake European resolve to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions — or more notably, the inaction — of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers have become the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
'What happened to Chelsea?' Vancouver march demands answers in Indigenous woman's death
Around a hundred people gathered at noon Saturday at the empty Vancouver home where Chelsea Poorman’s remains were found late last month to show their support for her family's call for answers and justice.
Canada to play for gold at men's hockey worlds after victory over Czechia
Canada and Finland won semifinal games Saturday to set up a third straight gold-medal showdown between the teams at the IIHF world hockey championship.
Tear gas fired at Liverpool fans in Champions League final policing chaos
Riot police fired tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters forced to endure lengthy waits to get into the Champions League final amid logistical chaos and an attempt by UEFA and French authorities to blame overcrowding at turnstiles on people trying to access the stadium with fake tickets on Saturday.
48K without power one week after deadly storm swept through Ontario, Quebec
One week after a severe wind and thunderstorm swept through Ontario and Quebec, just over 48,000 homes in the two provinces were still without power on Saturday.
Explainer: Where do hydro poles come from?
The devastating storm in southern Ontario and Quebec last weekend damaged thousands of hydro poles across the two provinces. CTVNews.ca gives a rundown of where utility companies get their hydro poles from, as well as the climate challenges in the grid infrastructure.
Edmonton
-
'We just want to be a vibrant community': Rally calls for lasting security in Edmonton's Chinatown
An emotional rally outside City Hall Saturday afternoon called for more permanent solutions to help keep Edmonton's Chinatown a vibrant community.
-
For the love of the game: St. Albert seniors keep active in 70-plus slo pitch league
A slo pitch league in St. Albert is helping seniors stay active and have fun on the field.
-
Cheremosh Way street renaming honours local Ukrainian dance group
A street in north Edmonton will bear the name of a Ukrainian dance company to honour their more than 50 years worth of contributions to the local arts and culture scene.
Vancouver
-
Wave of health care resignations in Northern B.C. as calls grow for audit
A wave of resignations among Northern B.C. health-care workers – including half the doctors in the intensive care unit of the region’s biggest hospitals – is raising alarms among civic leaders already calling for an audit.
-
'What happened to Chelsea?' Vancouver march demands answers in Indigenous woman's death
Around a hundred people gathered at noon Saturday at the empty Vancouver home where Chelsea Poorman’s remains were found late last month to show their support for her family's call for answers and justice.
-
Volunteers stepping up amid spike in Vancouver property crimes
Volunteers in Vancouver are stepping their efforts as the city continues to see a rise in property crimes.
Atlantic
-
Rough road to recovery for N.B. duty-free shop – still holding out hope border traffic will increase
A N.B. duty-free shop owner at the U.S.-Canada border says high fuel costs and lingering requirements at the border are hurting business.
-
How two N.S. Crown attorneys are fighting human trafficking in the province
Two special prosecutors tasked with taking on Nova Scotia's human trafficking cases are sharing some insight into what's currently happening in the province's courts.
-
Hidden gems and buried treasures at the Moncton Record Expo
Vinyl lovers packed a community centre in Riverview, N.B., Saturday in search of a hidden gem or the missing piece to their collection at the bi-annual Moncton Record Expo.
Vancouver Island
-
Mill Bay mall fire that shut down Highway 1 considered suspicious, RCMP say
The fire at the vacant Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay that shut down Highway 1 for several hours on Friday is considered suspicious, Mounties say.
-
B.C. wants First Nations to agree before old-growth logging deferred on shared lands
The British Columbia government wants First Nations to reach consensus before logging is deferred in old-growth forests on shared Indigenous territories.
-
Cross-Canada cyclist turns tragedy into mission to help others
After losing his wife Jackie when she was just 31, Adam is now completing a cross-Canada journey to raise money and awareness for research into the genetic heart condition that killed her
Toronto
-
Three men arrested in human trafficking investigation of 18-year-old
Toronto police are announcing the arrest of three men in a more than six-month human trafficking investigation that involved an 18-year-old girl.
-
Coyote bites child in west end Toronto park: police
Police say a coyote bit a child in a west end Toronto park on Saturday afternoon.
-
One person dead after apartment fire in Toronto’s east end
A person is dead after a fire erupted in an apartment in the city’s east end Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Some Quebecers eligible for financial help after storm leaves thousands without power
Quebec announced special financial assistance to cover food losses suffered by those using social assistance programs following power outages.
-
Quebec pride dominates all other issues at CAQ general assembly
The CAQ wants to promote the idea that they are proud people; proud of themselves, proud to be Quebecers. It is the main message the party is choosing to deliver to the population four months before the election.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa says goal is to restore power to all customers by the end of the weekend
Hydro Ottawa says "we are close" to restoring power to the "bulk energy system" as crews enter "the last phase" of restoration efforts.
-
Gatineau police investigating stabbing death of 22-year-old man in Aylmer
A 22-year-old Gatineau man died in hospital after being stabbed outside an establishment in Aylmer on Saturday morning.
-
Storm cleanup continues as thousands of Ottawa residents mark eight days of no power
It’s been one week since a devastating storm swept through the nation’s capital, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.
Kitchener
-
'Whopping, happy-go-lucky, New Orleans-style party': Celebrating the life of Nancy Pauli
The Kitchener-Waterloo Dixieland Jazz Club held a rumpus New Orleans-style wake on Saturday, in remembrance of its long-time director Nancy Pauli. Pauli passed away in February at the age of 81.
-
'It’s very impressive': Local high school students put hand-built electric cars to the test
No driver's license was needed for a group of high-schoolers driving their own electric vehicles through the University of Waterloo campus on Saturday.
-
More than 1,000 kg of waste diverted from landfill during Guelph Re: Purpose Fest
From crayons to corks, car seats, bicycles and batteries, the second semi-annual Re: Purpose Fest took place in Guelph Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Fire rips through Saskatoon apartment building overnight
A major fire ripped through a three-story Saskatoon apartment building in the 300 block of 108th Street W overnight on Friday.
-
Early morning shooting incident leaves one dead: Prince Albert police
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Fans can watch all Sask. teams during 'Football Weekend' in September
The Saskatchewan Roughriders along with other football teams in the province have declared a weekend in September as “Football Weekend” in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Autism Coalition holds province-wide protests, including in North Bay
A small but passionate group gathered Saturday to protest the Ford government and autism therapy wait times outside PC MPP candidate Vic Fedeli's campaign office on McKeown Avenue.
-
Support for Sudbury Defeat Depression event exceeds expectations
The Sudbury Defeat Depression Walk/Run returned to Bell Park on Saturday, as the COVID-19 pandemic eases and normal events resume.
-
Dozens of dogs and cats microchipped at Barkfest in North Bay
A long line of cars wrapped around the Humane Society's parking lot in North Bay Saturday morning as dozens of cats and dogs got microchipped.
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Winnipeg building deemed a complete loss after early morning fire
A building located on Mayfair Avenue is being declared a complete loss after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
-
What Canada’s average home price will get you in Manitoba
In Manitoba, the average home price in April 2022 was around $372,000, which is up from April 2021, when the average price was around $328,000, according to Manitoba Real Estate Association.
-
Demolition starts on fire damaged Kirkwood Block building
It’s been nearly four months since the historic Kirkwood Block caught fire and was left in ruins, but it is now starting to be taken down.
Regina
-
Lumsden High School hosts Gay-Straight Alliance Student Summit
High school students from the Prairie Valley School Division gathered in Lumsden to build and support the LGBTQ2S+ community with the third annual Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) Student Summit.
-
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain inbound for southeast
Environment Canada released a rainfall warning Saturday afternoon predicting 30-50mm of rainfall for the southeast corner of the province.
-
Canada to play for gold at men's hockey worlds after victory over Czechia
Canada and Finland won semifinal games Saturday to set up a third straight gold-medal showdown between the teams at the IIHF world hockey championship.