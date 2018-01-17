The Calgary Stampeders donned aprons on Wednesday evening to dish up Christmas dinner to more than 300 homeless and low-income Calgarians.

CUPS partnered with the team and the Hyatt to put on its 29th Christmas in January event and guests were treated to a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

The non-profit helps Calgary’s low-income community by providing health, education and housing to about 10,000 people each year and Stamps players say the annual event is an opportunity to give back.

"It’s always good to give back to the community, when you are given the opportunity, when you are given the platform, I’ll be here," said Spencer Wilson, Stamps offensive lineman.

Wilson has participated in the event for a number of years and is the player representative for CUPS.

“It just seems like a great organization, they do so much for Calgary and always give back to the people who need it,” he said.

The New West Symphony and Chorus entertained the crowd and each person left with a full stomach and a gift bag of necessities.

