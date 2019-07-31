Robertson Daniel is taking on a new identity as Heath Ledger’s vision of the Joker from The Dark Knight.

The defensive back for the Calgary Stampeders was spotted with face paint during last week’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks that was a clear homage to how the late actor appeared in the blockbuster film.

"I’m a big Joker fan, I’ve been a big Joker fan since I was a kid," said Daniel.

It's no problem to Stampeders' head coach Dave Dickenson, who believes as long as Daniel continues improving his game, he has no issue with the white, black and red face paint.

"He's pretty good without it too. He just likes football [and] he wants to be the best," he said. "He’s got a long way to go; I do want to warn you on that. He’s in the process of learning but I do like where he’s going."

Daniel says he plans on keeping the face paint on for each remaining game this season.

“I figure he’s going to lose a lot of money on makeup,” said Dickenson.

Daniel was a key performer in the Stamps last outing; making a decisive interception on route to a 17-16 victory against the Redblacks.

"If you know the Joker’s personality, you would think that he’s a goofball and playful but he’s very serious about his plans and what he’s got going on."

Teammate and Stamps defensive back Brandon Smith feels Daniel’s personality has been positive for the team.

"He brings a lot of energy and his playmaking ability when he's on the field is unmatched."

The Stampeders are gearing up for the Battle of Alberta this weekend at McMahon Stadium. The kickoff is at 5 p.m. on Saturday.