STARS asking Albertans to 'prioritize safety over curiosity'

STARS is reminding drone and laser operators not to use them near helipads, emergency scenes, or airports, saying these devices can pose a real threat.

The organization says these devices can distract, disorient, create a glare, or even block flight paths, causing unnecessary harm to crewmembers and patients.

"Should a situation escalate, under the Aeronautics Act, legal action can be taken against an individual using a laser or a drone close to an aircraft," said STARS.

The organization said it reported five incidents of drones or lasers interfering with their operations this year.

In 2023, there were 11 such incidents, with most of them occurring during the winter.

STARS air ambulance pilots and crewmembers are highly trained, often facing harsh weather, terrain and dense city landscapes.

"From night operations to challenging conditions, our pilots try to minimize these hazards, which can disrupt critical rescue missions and put both our crew, patients and the communities we serve at risk," said Jason Arthur, STARS' director of flight operations.

On the other hand, STARS says drone and laser use should be controlled and even avoided so its teams don’t face any added stressors during missions.

"The government requires all drones between 250 grams and 25 kilograms to be registered, once registered drones must be marked with their registration number,” said STARS.

According to the rules, operators must keep their drive at an altitude of 122 metres or less, provided they can always see it.

The devices must not be flown within 1.9 kilometres of heliports and 5.6 kilometres of airports and controlled airspaces.

STARS says they must be kept away from emergency sites and advertised events.