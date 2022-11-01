Stevens, Mills, Adeyemi-Berglund honoured as Stampeders sweep CFL weekly awards

TORONTO -

Quarterback Tommy Stevens, running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Calgary Stampeders swept the CFL's top performers honours Tuesday.

Stevens ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Calgary's 36-10 home win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the regular-season finale for both teams. He also completed four-of-five passes for 32 yards and touchdown.

Mills rushed for 125 yards and a TD on 14 carries against Saskatchewan. Mills finished the regular season with 564 combined yards (459 rushing, 105 receiving) and two touchdowns.

Adeyemi-Berglund had a career-high three sacks in the contest. He finished with 20 tackles, 17 defensive tackles and eight sacks on the year, all career highs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.