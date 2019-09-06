Lethbridge Police Service members seized more than a dozen firearms and unearthed a suspected bicycle chop shop during the search of a home on Columbia Boulevard .

According to LPS officials, a 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 3 on outstanding warrants and found to be in possession of 33grams of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of carfentanil.

Adam Richard Filipcic, 29, has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (two counts)

Possession of proceeds of crime

Additional investigation led police to execute a search warrant at a residence on Columbia Boulevard on Wednesday, September 5.

The search of the home resulted in the seizure of 13 firearms as well as an undisclosed number of stolen bikes and parts of stolen bikes.

Filipic faces four counts of trafficking firearms following the seizure and charges have been laid against two other Lethbridge residents.

Barbara-Rose Eileen Christensen, 24, has been charged with:

Trafficking firearms (five counts)

Unauthorized possession of firearms (five counts)

Albert Henry Curtis, 57, was charged with failing to report lost or stolen firearms (five counts)

The accused have been released from custody ahead of their respective court appearances.