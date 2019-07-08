A 42-year-old Calgary man is under arrest and faces multiple charges, stemming from an incident that resulted in 2012 Dodge RAM truck being stolen from a Claresholm residence early on July 4.

Later the same morning, the vehicle was spotted in a farm near Stavely, Alta. When the land owner approached it, the vehicle sped off, but the land owner was able to get the license plate, confirming it was the stolen RAM truck.

Claresholm RCMP spotted the truck at a rural location near Highway 533 and Highway 22, where it had been abandoned.

Nanton RCMP, with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, searched the area, and discovered the driver in a forested hilly area.

Calgarian Shaun Storie was charged with 2 counts of possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, assault with a weapon on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of carfentanyl, and possession of cocaine.

Storie is scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court July 10.