Stolen vehicle rollover forces shutdown at Deerfoot and Stoney Trails

A rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle rollover has closed the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at Stoney Trail S.E.

Crews received a call regarding the rollover just after 1 a.m.

Police say the male was taken to hospital in critical condition.

They add the Chevrolet Uplander was stolen on Jan. 23.

The city says the incident has closed Deerfoot Trail as well as the ramp from eastbound Stoney Trail.

There is no information on any charges against the driver.

Police say the closure will remain until at least 7 a.m., but could last longer.