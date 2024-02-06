Stolen vehicle rollover forces shutdown at Deerfoot and Stoney Trails
A rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle rollover has closed the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at Stoney Trail S.E.
Crews received a call regarding the rollover just after 1 a.m.
Police say the male was taken to hospital in critical condition.
They add the Chevrolet Uplander was stolen on Jan. 23.
The city says the incident has closed Deerfoot Trail as well as the ramp from eastbound Stoney Trail.
There is no information on any charges against the driver.
Police say the closure will remain until at least 7 a.m., but could last longer.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
BREAKING Palestinian-Canadian appears to post to social media after being reported missing in Gaza
Mansour Shouman, the Palestinian-Canadian reported missing in Gaza, appears to have posted to social media for the first time in weeks on Tuesday.
Video shows two-metre-long snake found dead on shoreline of Mississauga's Credit River
A dead snake measuring more than two metres in length was pulled from the Credit River on Monday afternoon, says Mississauga Animal Services (MAS).
King Charles: The royals who will step up in his absence
Here are brief details on the Royal Family, the rules of succession and who will step up in the king's absence:
Former Maple Leafs player Jason Spezza 'heartbroken' over younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Canadians shifting attention away from Ukraine, Conservative support waning: survey
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
One of the world's biggest atomic power plants used to have a staff of 12,000. Now only 3,000 run the facility
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Traffic reduced on 99 Street, power out after crash: police
Northbound traffic on 99 Street near 69 Avenue will be restricted to one lane Tuesday morning while a crash is cleaned up.
-
1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
-
Major northeast intersection reopened after crash that injured officer
A major intersection in Edmonton's northeast was closed after a collision late Monday afternoon sent a police officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver
-
Fines, hunting ban for B.C. man found with freezer full of 'wildlife parts': conservation service
A Prince George man has been fined $6,000 and banned from hunting for two years for offences including the illegal possession of dead wildlife, according to officials.
-
-
Video shows dozens of rats feasting in Vancouver park
A video making the rounds on social media shows dozens of rats scurrying about a small downtown park near Burrard Station in Vancouver.
Atlantic
-
Disruptions continue as N.S. emerges from under heavy snow
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
A number of schools and universities in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are closed Tuesday.
-
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. minister stepping down amid outcry from pro-Palestinian groups over 'crappy piece of land' remark
The B.C. NDP's minister of post-secondary education is stepping down from her cabinet position, days after sparking widespread outrage by describing the region where Israel was founded as a "crappy piece of land."
-
Mounties investigating stabbing in downtown Nanaimo
Mounties are investigating after a 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a stabbing Sunday night in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Crypto mining company loses bid to force BC Hydro to provide power
A cryptocurrency mining company has lost a bid to force BC Hydro to provide the vast amounts of power needed for its operations, upholding the provincial government's right to pause power connections for new crypto miners.
Toronto
-
Suspicious package found at GO station west of Toronto, service suspended: police
Bronte GO Station in Oakville, Ont. is closed after a suspicious package was found Tuesday morning, Halton police say.
-
-
Man dead after shooting in Toronto's west end: police
One man is dead following a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
4 fires in 2 hours: Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after four fires broke out within two hours of each other.
-
Montreal police officer injured in hit-and-run while investigating report of stolen vehicle
A search is underway for a suspect after Montreal police say an officer was injured in a hit-and-run while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
-
Quebec government to spend $870 million to replace Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, but some sports economists say they're skeptical of the government's case.
Ottawa
-
Cold start to Tuesday with milder temperatures on the way
It's a cold start to Tuesday in Ottawa, but mild temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week.
-
Man found dead near crashed vehicle in rural south Ottawa as police investigated shooting
A shooting investigation in rural south Ottawa led police to discovering the body of a man near a crashed vehicle overnight Monday.
-
End of community fridge not an end to services, Parkdale Food Centre says
The Parkdale Food Centre is telling patrons that the closure of its community fridge this week will not mean a reduction in services for people in need.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash in Kitchener
Regional police are investigating a Kitchener crash that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.
-
Over a dozen apartment towers proposed for development in Waterloo neighbourhood
A towering apartment project spanning 11 acres could be coming to a Waterloo neighbourhood.
-
Mother and son out $11.5K after unknowingly buying stolen car: Guelph police
Guelph police are investigating after a mother and son bought a vehicle they didn't know was stolen.
Saskatoon
-
Defence argues Saskatoon THC-impaired driving case should be thrown out
The lawyer representing a Saskatoon woman who hit and killed a child is arguing the case should be thrown out.
-
“Within hours they would be gone”: Volunteers mobilize to save 100 dogs from Northern cull
The rescue of 100 dogs from a Northern Saskatchewan community mobilized within hours, despite uncertainty about how it was going to happen.
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Company with huge real estate holdings in the north has $144M in debt, files for creditor protection
One of the largest owners of residential real estate in Ontario --with large holdings in northern Ontario – has filed for creditor protection after accumulating more than $144 million in debt.
-
-
Sudbury hospital raises parking rates
Parking prices have gone up at northern Ontario's largest hospital, Health Sciences North in Sudbury, for the first time in eight years.
Winnipeg
-
Bar, vendor at Sherbrook Inn shut down, future uncertain
The future of a West Broadway drinking establishment is uncertain. The bar and vendor at the Sherbrook Inn are shut down. Signs say they are closed until further notice.
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Four million passengers passed through the Winnipeg airport last year
The Winnipeg airport marked a milestone year in 2023, with more than four million passengers passing through the airport for the first time since 2019.
Regina
-
Customers of Sask. auto dealer might be eligible for compensation: consumer affairs
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
-
Saskatchewan applies to intervene in legal challenges against federal firearms legislation
The Government of Saskatchewan has applied to intervene in several legal challenges against federal firearms legislation.
-
Artemis II astronaut Jeremy Hansen set to visit Regina
The first Canadian to fly to the moon will be speaking at several Regina institutions on Thursday to talk about the Artemis II mission, planned for 2025.