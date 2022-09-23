Strathmore RCMP charge two for rural break-in involving Quonset

Mounties out of Strathmore say their suspects in a rural break-in were still busy hauling heisted goods when the law showed up.

And another police force says what the RCMP stumbled upon was a pair of prolific offenders in action.

Two men were first spotted by the property owner on trail cameras around 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 12, as they forced their way into a Quonset, according to the RCMP.

The property owner called the RCMP, and when officers arrived, the pair were allegedly still in the process of running stolen goods out of the Quonset to a Black 2004 Honda Accord.

The car also turned out to be stolen, according to the RCMP.

Police arrested 43-year-old Sukhchain Singh and 41-year-old Sarabjit Singh there, on the property — both are Calgary residents.

"The quick reporting of this incident enabled by low cost technology was instrumental in catching these suspects in the act," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, the Strathmore RCMP detachment commander.

"Assistance from the public with timely reporting of criminal or suspicious activity goes a long way in helping the police to keep our communities safe.

"I would like to encourage our residents to continue with their vigilance in observing, recording and reporting crime."

Each Singh faces charges including:

One count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Two counts of theft under $5,000;

One count of mischief under $5,000;

One count of trespassing; and

One count of break and enter, committing an indictable offence.

Sukhchain Singh faces additional charges including:

Three counts of failure to comply with a condition of a probation order; and

Operating a vehicle while unauthorized.

Sukhchain Singh will be staying in custody for the time being, while Sarabjit Singh has been released — both will appear in court at a later date.

The Calgary Police Service had previously designated both as prolific offenders "as a result of their lengthy criminal history."