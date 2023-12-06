Streets Alive appealing City of Lethbridge stop order

LETHBRIDGE -

A stop order issued to Streets Alive Mission over potential contraventions to the City of Lethbridge's land-use bylaw is being appealed.

Streets Alive has been helping the vulnerable population at its 4 Street location for the past 20 years.

Streets Alive has almost 600 individuals on its registry and 150 interactions with clients per day.

"It's been the church's responsibility to look after the poor and we've done so here with the co-operation of other churches and other faith groups for the last 30 years, so we're confused," said Ken Kissick, Streets Alive co-founder.

That confusion stems from an order received in October.

Streets Alive has been zoned as a religious assembly for the past 20 years.

However, in July and August, the city's planning and design department received complaints about activities taking place at the property.

The city says it found activities contravening the current permit, such as:

Weekly attendance of community paramedics;

Hair care services and Foot Fridays; and

Operation of the financial administrator program, PIN clothing bank, the provision of lockers for non-employees or volunteers, and the allowance of property to be used as a mailing address for non-employees or volunteers.

In order to be in compliance, Streets Alive needed to apply for three development permits: a resource centre permit, a personal service permit and a medical and health office (outpatient) permit.

"Our services have been the same for 20 years," Kissick said.

"We never hide anything. So, I guess it was a disappointment would be the best way to describe when the order came out."

Streets Alive was given until Oct. 31 to apply for the new permits.

But Kissick believes the activities fall under the religious assembly zoning and chose not to apply for them.

That's when the city issued a stop order, which goes into effect Aug. 9, 2024.

Kissick is appealing that decision to the subdivision and development appeal board.

The appeal hearing is set for Dec. 21 at city hall and is open to the public.

Anyone is able to provide written material, whether in support or not, by Dec. 18 to be read at the hearing.

Kissick isn't sure what the future will hold for Streets Alive but is hopeful the appeal with be approved.

As the matter is now before the appeal board, the city says it won't be commenting any further.