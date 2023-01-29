Students brave the cold to envision a new downtown

What would the city core look like if you could design it?

That's what a group of University of Calgary urban studies students invited people to dream up Saturday.

Dozens of people walked through the west side of downtown, taking part in the city's first-ever sketch mob.

Participants each received templates of what downtown looks like now and could draw their ideas of what it could become, including removing or adding buildings, redesigning streets or creating green spaces where none now exist.

The event was organized by the Urban Calgary Students Association, a group that believes young people should take ownership of the future of their neighbourhoods.

The group plans to share their ideas with the city.

"A big one for me personally is transit," said Christian Pazdan, a member of the Urban Calgary Student Association.

"And just the way people commute through the downtown core in the west end and then additionally, making it a bit more vibrant and inviting for people to come outside of regular work hours."

The sketches will be shared online and also at Central Library in an exhibit later this year inviting Calgarians to get involved in the planning of their city.