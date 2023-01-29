Students brave the cold to envision a new downtown
What would the city core look like if you could design it?
That's what a group of University of Calgary urban studies students invited people to dream up Saturday.
Dozens of people walked through the west side of downtown, taking part in the city's first-ever sketch mob.
Participants each received templates of what downtown looks like now and could draw their ideas of what it could become, including removing or adding buildings, redesigning streets or creating green spaces where none now exist.
Participants were invited to add or remove buildings, or green space at the sketch mob.
The event was organized by the Urban Calgary Students Association, a group that believes young people should take ownership of the future of their neighbourhoods.
The group plans to share their ideas with the city.
"A big one for me personally is transit," said Christian Pazdan, a member of the Urban Calgary Student Association.
Christian Pazdan, a member of the Urban Calgary Students Association
"And just the way people commute through the downtown core in the west end and then additionally, making it a bit more vibrant and inviting for people to come outside of regular work hours."
The sketches will be shared online and also at Central Library in an exhibit later this year inviting Calgarians to get involved in the planning of their city.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
Father pushing Manitoba to follow Ontario, Saskatchewan in screening for CMV
Roughly one in 200 babies born in Canada today will have congenital cytomegalovirus, a virus that can lead to hearing loss, intellectual disability or vision loss. But with only two provinces screening newborns for CMV, one father is asking other health-care systems to do more.
19 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
'24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series '24' and providing the voice for Tess in the video game 'The Last of Us' has died. She was 45.
Russian teen faces years in jail over social media post criticizing war in Ukraine
A Russian teenager must wear an ankle bracelet while she is under house arrest after she was charged over social media posts that authorities say discredit the Russian army and justify terrorism.
Russian shelling leaves 3 dead, 6 wounded in Ukrainian city of Kherson
Friends and volunteers gathered Sunday at Kyiv's St Sophia's Cathedral to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, who was killed in Ukraine while trying to evacuate people from a front-line town. This comes as Russian forces heavily shelled the city of Kherson, killing three people and wounding six others, the regional administration said.
Germany won't be a 'party to the war' amid tanks exports to Ukraine: Ambassador
The German ambassador to Canada says Germany will not become 'a party to the conflict' in Ukraine, despite it and several other countries announcing they'll answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for tanks, possibly increasing the risk of Russian escalation.
Edmonton
-
Overnight fire in apparently 'abandoned' house: EFRS
Fire tore through a house north of downtown Edmonton Saturday night.
-
Outdoor rink in Leduc damaged in Saturday fire
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out from an outdoor rink on the south side of Leduc Saturday night.
-
Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win
Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Nurse 'did not adequately assess' or care for unresponsive person, B.C. college finds
A former Kelowna nurse has been disciplined by her professional college for her inadequate response to an unresponsive person at the entrance of the emergency department where she was working in September 2021.
-
B.C. woman plans to use $125K lotto prize to replace what she lost in floods
A Merritt woman who recently won $125,000 from a scratch-and-win game plans to use some of the jackpot to replace what she lost when catastrophic flooding hit the city.
-
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continue
BC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
Atlantic
-
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
-
Man, 21, stabbed in Cole Harbour business: RCMP
Police in the Halifax area are investigating after a stabbing Saturday in Cole Harbour.
-
Car crashes into Torbrook, N.S., home
No charges are expected after a driver crashed a Toyota Corolla into a home in Torbrook, N.S, on Saturday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic prof's 'Geographies of Surfing' course teaches students on the beach
Chris Darimont is the instructor for a course in UVic's geography field program called "Geographies of Surfing."
-
Downtown road closures planned for Victoria Chinese New Year parade
Road closures are planned for downtown Victoria on Sunday as lion dancers take to the streets to celebrate Chinese New Year.
-
Victoria nurse reprimanded for drinking on the job, encouraging others to do so
A Victoria nurse who drank alcohol at his workplace and encouraged subordinates to do the same has been reprimanded by his professional college.
Toronto
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
Trudeau remembers 'trailblazer' Hazel McCallion as tributes pour in for late Mississauga mayor
Late Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is being remembered for the many ways she contributed to not only to the city she led for 36 years, but also the province and country following her death on Sunday morning.
-
Premier Doug Ford recounts final moments with dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
Premier Doug Ford sat with his dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion on Saturday, rubbing her hand and helping her family ensure she was as comfortable as possible in her final moments.
Montreal
-
Trudeau attending ceremony marking 6th anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting, Legault out
The sixth anniversary of the attack on Quebec City's Grand Mosque will be marked this Sunday evening, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, but without Premier Francois Legault.
-
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
-
Montreal will focus on clearing snow, not removing it, until snowfall stops
As snow continues to pile on Montreal's streets, the city has decided to pause its snow removal operation from last Friday's storm. In the meantime, crews will focus on plowing the streets to keep up with the snowfall that's currently pummeling the city.
Ottawa
-
19 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Snowy Sunday: Ottawa to see up to 15 cm
The second winter storm to hit Ottawa in five days slowed down the commute across the city on Sunday, and slowed down the city's efforts to clean up from last week's 30 cm of snow.
-
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
Kitchener
-
Snow events declared in the Tri-Cities
The Tri-Cities are declaring a snow event on Sunday as more snow is expected to fall in Waterloo Region.
-
WRPS cruiser involved in collision on Weber Street
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision on Sunday that involved a police cruiser and another vehicle.
-
Charges laid in connection to large youth fight in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports three youths have been charged in connection to a large fight on Friday in the area of a Kitchener high school.
Saskatoon
-
Inmate who died in custody in Saskatoon had a history of self harm: Court records
An inmate in the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in custody on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon activates extreme cold weather response as temperatures drop
With wind chill temperatures dropping below -30 C over the next week, the City of Saskatoon has activated its emergency cold weather response.
-
Saskatoon police seize firearms in multiple incidents
Saskatoon police have arrested two men in separate firearms-related incidents over the last few days.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury apartment fire leaves one in hospital, 30 displaced
An apartment fire in Greater Sudbury Saturday evening has left one man in critical condition and displaced 30 residents.
-
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme cold weather to stay for several days: Environment Canada
As extreme cold weather brings wind chill values nearing -40°C, it's impacting everything from winter recreation to the city's most vulnerable population.
-
Winnipeg firefighters tackle overnight house fire in Sage Creek
Fire crews are cleaning up after an overnight blaze in Sage Creek.
-
‘Really fun to see’: snow sculpture challenge transforms Glenelm
A friendly competition has transformed Winnipeg’s Glenelm neighbourhood into an arctic art gallery.
Regina
-
Free, No-barriers yoga aims to help healing for Indigenous trauma survivors in Regina
“Getting in touch with yourself mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically if we’re talking about the medicine wheel, is really a big part of our healing journey as Indigenous people.”
-
Man arrested after threatening taxi driver with a knife: Regina police
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested one man after he allegedly threatened a taxi driver.
-
'Everyone can curate their own style': Vintage trends keeping fashion in the past
A local market in Regina is highlighting the growing trend of buying vintage clothes, shoes and more.