CALGARY -- Today's forecast conditions will involve westerly wind aloft cycling into our neck of the woods, keeping temperatures and conditions relatively steady. Surface winds may pop into the 20 km/h range from the south, acting as another minor warming trigger.

This west wind is grabbing moisture off the Pacific and delivering it for this evening, boosting our cloud cover and insulating thermal energy tonight – that will improve our low temperatures to a point where we can stop worrying about frost for a while.

Tomorrow's conditions involve a bump in the road; we'll experience a period of instability in the afternoon and, from that, potential thundershower activity rolls through again, mimicking Sunday and Tuesday. Will Calgary continue to be the stormy-weather bridesmaid? Time will tell!

Beyond, high pressure aloft will finally circulate back in and, from there, our temperature rise will be significant. If you see our seven-day trend, or check various others, you may notice a bias of seasonal returns; that is to say, we're bouncing into the 20s, but dropping back toward 15 C on days six and seven in most forecasts. There's a solid chance we see those values increase as we close in.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

A mix of sun and later cloud

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: cloudy, low 8 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, evening shower/thundershower potential

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: another chance of showers, low 6 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C

In pictures today, Karim sent some amazing shots along! Note that upper wind traveling faster and forcing the cloud tops further along – that's the driving force behind the shaping of anvil clouds!

Keith calls this one "Suburban Front":

And Brent in Edgemont landed this view of a passing storm:

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!