CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for a suspect after a man in his 20s was shot to death early Thursday morning in a southwest community.

Officers and emergency crews responded around 1:15 a.m. to reports of gunfire at an apartment in the 1600 block of 15th Street S.W.

Paramedics treated a man with gunshot wounds to his head and transported him to hospital in life-threatening condition. He later succumbed his injuries.

Calgary police later identified the victim as Jovaughan Meek, 28, of Calgary.

Another woman was also taken to hospital, but suffered just minor injuries.

Homicide investigators determined a white BMW parked and left running on 16th Avenue is connected to the shooting.

Police have not released a description of a suspect, but witnesses have confirmed that a white Dodge Caliber was seen leaving the area after gun fire was first heard in the community.

Kile Zahorejko was staying with a friend down the street. He heard one single gunshot reverberating off the buildings and then the sound of police sirens a short time after that.

"The police response was fast, you could just see cruisers flying,' he said.

"They sectioned off the area and they had the police dogs, full TAC team and machine guns and there ready for whatever, so the response was really fast given the situation that had occurred."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at (403) 266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at (403) 428-8877.

Tips can be submitted anonymously online at Crime Stoppers or by phone 1-800-222-8477