Suncor cyberattackers obtained Petro-Points members' contact information
Suncor Energy Inc. says the cyberattack that affected the company's Petro-Canada retail chain also resulted in the leakage of some customer data.
The Calgary-based energy company says the cybercriminals accessed the company's Petro-Points rewards program and obtained members' basic contact information.
Suncor says it is notifying Petro-Points members and privacy regulators, and will inform affected parties if it is determined that any additional information was obtained.
The company continues to investigate the cyberattack, which it says occurred on or about June 21.
The safety and reliability of Suncor's oil and gas-producing field operations was unaffected.
Many Petro-Canada locations across the country were cash-only for several days last week due to the cybersecurity breach, and the company's Petro-Points app, website and some car washes were also temporarily unavailable.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in June as economy added 60,000 jobs
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.4 per cent in June -- that's up from 5.2 per cent in May and the highest it's been in over a year.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
There are thousands of tonnes of methane emissions being released by melting glaciers: study
Our current projections for fighting climate change are based on the greenhouse gas sources that we already know about — but we could be dangerously underestimating, according to a new study looking at a greenhouse gas source that has, up until this point, been hidden under ice.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
Two-thirds of Canadians and Americans admit to working while on vacation: survey
A recent survey has found that that 68 per cent of working Americans and Canadian admitted that they are working while they are on vacation.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in June as economy added 60,000 jobs
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.4 per cent in June -- that's up from 5.2 per cent in May and the highest it's been in over a year.
-
More than 30 more shigellosis cases reported since outbreak reopened in spring: AHS
The shigella outbreak in downtown Edmonton has made 31 people sick since it was reopened by Alberta Health Services in March.
-
Suspect photos released after anti-LGBTQ2S+ material left at St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties in St. Albert are looking for help to identify a man and a woman who they allege were caught on video leaving anti-LGBTQ2S+ material in two playgrounds.
Vancouver
-
Campfire ban taking effect throughout Coastal Fire Centre
A Category 1 open fire ban is taking effect on Friday at 12 p.m throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, except for in the Haida Gwaii Forest District.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Relative of foster mom in horrific B.C. child abuse case calls for change
When details began emerging about the horrific suffering of two Fraser Valley children at the hands of their foster parents, a relative of the foster mom said she didn't believe it at first.
-
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Atlantic
-
Ferry disruptions hurting P.E.I. businesses after years of COVID-19 closures
The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island says the sporadic ferry service this year between the province and Nova Scotia has been challenging for local businesses.
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
Heat warning blankets most of New Brunswick
After all the rain recently seen across New Brunswick, most of the province now sits under a heat warning, with temperatures well over 30 degrees.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanichton hospital ER to close overnight for two months due to staff shortage
The Vancouver Island health authority is closing the emergency department at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital overnight for the next two months.
-
Vancouver Island woman charged for driving twice the speed limit near Port Alberni
Mounties say a woman in her 40s from Vancouver Island was charged with excessive speeding after she was clocked travelling more double the speed limit in a construction zone near Cameron Lake, east of Port Alberni.
-
All Langford highrise tenants forced to vacate building now eligible for emergency funding
The City of Langford says the remaining money that was raised during a fundraiser for the displaced residents of the RidgeView Place apartments is now available to all former tenants of the evacuated building.
Toronto
-
TTC customers react to news of violent stabbing on subway train
Some TTC riders say news of a violent stabbing on a subway train that was caught on video and shared on social media has them on edge.
-
'Beyond an emergency': Toronto's unhoused population grappling with extreme heat, bad air quality
On Day 3 of Toronto’s first heat wave of the summer, people living in tents at Allan Gardens faced 40-degree temps and polluted air that smelled like a campfire.
-
Man attacked with hammer near Donlands Station
A man was transported to hospital on Thursday night after reportedly being attacked with a hammer near Donlands Station.
Montreal
-
Montreal's new light-rail line opens at the end of the month
After five years in the making, the South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31. Running 16.6 kilometres from Gare Centrale to Brossard stations, it's the first branch of the network to be built, with additional lines expected in the coming years.
-
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
-
Man seriously injured after car flips in Pointe-Claire
According to Montreal police, his car was travelling southbound Des Sources Boulevard around 4 a.m. when it swerved near the Donegani Avenue intersection, hitting a concrete wall and a lampost. The car rolled over, causing the driver, knocked unconscious, to be trapped inside.
Ottawa
-
Heat warning continues into weekend
The heat warning that's been in effect for much of the week continues Friday.
-
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 7-9
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Police responding to pharmacy robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery at a pharmacy in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter off to a successful start says operator
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter is off to a successful start with occupancy nearing capacity, according to operators.
-
'I was shaking so hard': Cambridge father of five wins lottery
A Cambridge father of five who says he is an occasional lottery player has hit a jackpot worth $250,000.
Saskatoon
-
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in June as economy added 60,000 jobs
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.4 per cent in June -- that's up from 5.2 per cent in May and the highest it's been in over a year.
-
Saskatoon's food bank is seeing a record number of monthly users and nearly half are kids
The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is seeing its highest number of monthly users ever, and many of them are children.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire destroys North Bay restaurant
A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene who spoke to CTV News said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed, which was confirmed later in the morning.
-
Highway 400 closed overnight in Barrie due to serious crash
Emergency crews patrolled Highway 400 near midnight after a serious crash blocked the lanes.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 144 between Cartier, Gogama
Few details are available, but Highway 144 is closed Friday morning following a collision.
Winnipeg
-
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
-
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
-
Police arrest second suspect in May murder
Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in connection to a homicide earlier this year.
Regina
-
'I haven't ever seen that happen': Riders defeat Elks 12-11 after rouge in final minutes
It was a tight matchup Thursday night between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks where the Riders walked away with the 12-11 victory following CJ Sims taking a knee in the end zone with just over a minute to go.
-
Sask. woman charged with attempted murder after hitting woman with vehicle, RCMP say
A 40-year-old woman from Preeceville, Sask. is facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a weapon after striking another woman with a vehicle and attempting to hit another, police say.
-
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in June as economy added 60,000 jobs
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.4 per cent in June -- that's up from 5.2 per cent in May and the highest it's been in over a year.