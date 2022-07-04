Sundre man found dead at local McDonald's, suspect charged with first-degree-murder

A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death at the McDonald's in Sundre, Alta. early Monday morning.

RCMP officials confirm 19-year-old Josh Burns was found dead shortly after midnight on July 4 when officers responded to reports of a homicide at the local business.

A first-degree murder charge has been laid against Solaimane Elbettah, 27, in connection with Burns' death.

Both the victim and the accused are residents of Sundre, a town roughly 100 kilometres north of Calgary.

As of Monday evening, the McDonald's in Sundre had a sign in the window indicating it was closed and the drive-thru was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

Elbettah remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Canmore provincial court on Wednesday.