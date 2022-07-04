Sundre man found dead at local McDonald's, suspect charged with first-degree-murder
Sundre man found dead at local McDonald's, suspect charged with first-degree-murder
A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death at the McDonald's in Sundre, Alta. early Monday morning.
RCMP officials confirm 19-year-old Josh Burns was found dead shortly after midnight on July 4 when officers responded to reports of a homicide at the local business.
A first-degree murder charge has been laid against Solaimane Elbettah, 27, in connection with Burns' death.
Both the victim and the accused are residents of Sundre, a town roughly 100 kilometres north of Calgary.
As of Monday evening, the McDonald's in Sundre had a sign in the window indicating it was closed and the drive-thru was cordoned off by crime scene tape.
Elbettah remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Canmore provincial court on Wednesday.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary warms up, still a risk of storms
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, a new study from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) says.
WATCH LIVE | Assembly of First Nations meets as suspended chief RoseAnne Archibald fights for financial audit
The annual gathering of the Assembly of First Nations is being held this week in Vancouver under a cloud of criticism from its national chief, who has been suspended and denied entry to the meeting.
Independence Day parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revellers of all ages fled in terror. At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded.
Travelling soon? Here's how to have a stress-free airport experience
As Canadian airports continue to experience long lines, cancelled flights and even lost luggage, travel expert Natalie Preddie says there still are ways to ensure a less stressful airport experience.
Ukrainian city of Sloviansk hit by 'massive shelling': mayor
A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, a city in the path of Moscow's offensive came under sustained bombardment, its mayor said Tuesday.
Saving for retirement is becoming out of reach for young Canadians
Even though it may seem years away, saving for retirement is a top priority among 26 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 34, a recent survey from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan found. However, 79 per cent of respondents in that age group say saving for retirement is prohibitively expensive.
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
Why dog-friendly neighbourhoods have less crime: study
A new U.S. study shows that in high-trust neighbourhoods, those with a larger dog population had robbery rates that were almost two-thirds lower and murder rates that were cut in half.
U.K. climate protesters glue themselves to gallery paintings
Climate change protesters targeted a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' at London's Royal Academy of Arts Tuesday, gluing themselves to the painting's frame and spray-painting 'No New Oil' next to it.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Morning rain, afternoon hit-and-miss showers
Periods of steadier, light rain are making their way across the Edmonton region and much of central and north-central Alberta this morning.
-
Flight spends 2 hours circling Edmonton after landing gear damaged
An Edmonton flight bound for Halifax never made it to its destination after a landing gear sustained damage during takeoff Monday afternoon.
-
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton
Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton Monday evening.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Abbotsford city hall closed due to fire
Wondering what's up at Abbotsford City Hall? The building has been closed due to fire, officials say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 16-year-old stabbed at Surrey, B.C., high school; 2 teenagers arrested
Two teenagers were arrested after the stabbing of a third teen at a Surrey, B.C., high school, Mounties say.
-
B.C. nurse put patients in dining room overnight with windows open, lights on, no blankets: college
A nurse in B.C.'s Interior has been suspended for a week, prohibited from working alone and ordered to undergo "remedial ethics education" due to their treatment of patients while working the night shift.
Atlantic
-
Woman, teen, one-year-old die in East Port Hebert, N.S., crash
A woman, a teenager and a one-year-old child have died following a crash in East Port Hebert, N.S., on Monday.
-
Staffing shortages still impacting ambulance wait times in Nova Scotia
A day after a Nova Scotia woman shared her story about driving her son to the hospital after waiting for an ambulance, her provincial politician is calling for better services and accountability.
-
Halifax closing Meagher Park, unhoused people to be moved
A park in west end Halifax that became the site of an encampment last fall is closing to the public and removing unhoused inhabitants in the process.
Vancouver Island
-
Job action looms in B.C. as talks collapse with BC General Employees Union
The BC General Employees Union, one of the largest unions representing public sector workers in British Columbia, says talks with the government have broken down.
-
Comox, B.C., coffee shop damaged in overnight fire
A popular Comox Valley coffee shop was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning.
-
Saanich, B.C. bank shooter was rejected by military, CAF says
One of the twin brothers who was killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week had applied to join the Canadian Armed Forces but was rejected, a military spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Toronto
-
These Ontario cities and towns are now paying people to visit
A few Ontario cities and towns are now offering to pay tourists to encourage them to stay overnight this summer.
-
People warned to stop stomping on canola crops to take selfies
Two 'serious instances' involving people endangering crops to take selfies at an Ontario canola farm have prompted police to warn the public about the potential consequences of trespassing into crop fields.
-
Wickenheiser among three Maple Leafs promoted to assistant general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have promoted Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant general manager and hired Curtis Sanford as a goaltending coach.
Montreal
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
Quebec reports jump in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as province adds 20 deaths
Quebec is reporting another jump in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the province records 20 more deaths and 147 additional hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
-
Ultrasounds no longer required in Quebec before getting abortion pill
Until now, Quebec has required patients to have ultrasounds before getting the pills that induce a medical abortion. In the rest of Canada, that measure was abandoned in 2019.
Ottawa
-
Elderly woman dies after being hit by garbage truck
An elderly woman has died after being hit by a garbage truck Monday morning.
-
Ottawa police under investigation after officer shot barricaded man with anti-riot weapon
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an Ottawa police officer shot a man with an anti-riot weapon Monday.
-
City warning of rise in overdoses after five deaths in one week
The city of Ottawa and overdose prevention partners are warning residents of an increase in suspected overdose-related deaths after five people died in the last week.
Kitchener
-
New departures lounge opens at Region of Waterloo International Airport
Another piece of the Region of Waterloo International Airport’s new multi-million expansion is now complete.
-
'The interest just completely faded after the arrest': Cambridge teen’s dream of going to NHL derailed by bullying, harassment, alleges lawsuit
A Cambridge family has launched a $5.5-million civil lawsuit against Victus Academy, an elite hockey prep school in Kitchener, and three of its students.
-
Up in smoke: Recent cannabis store closures in Uptown Waterloo could be signs of oversaturated market
Cannabis shops cropped up quickly across Waterloo region, but it seems some are now closing shop shortly after they arrived. At least one expert says the shift could point to signs of saturation as the heavily competitive fight for cannabis sales takes its toll.
Saskatoon
-
230 displaced Ukrainians arrive in Regina on charter flight from Poland
A plane carrying 230 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country, including 100 children, has landed in Regina.
-
Video shows moose roaming in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police were dealing with a moose roaming the city Tuesday morning.
-
Lots of teeth, sharp claws: Sask. wildlife group rescues 'adorable' young badger
Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation staff are getting a crash course in caring for an animal they've never had before — a badger.
Northern Ontario
-
Cancelled flights has northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
-
Soo steelworkers back strike vote by 99%
At a special meeting of United Steelworkers Local 2251, membership backed its negotiating team in talks with Algoma Steel with a strike authorization vote of 99% Monday, the union said in a release.
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
Winnipeg
-
Man missing since January 2021 believed to be a victim of foul play: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police believe a man who has been missing for more than a year is a victim of foul play.
-
'Serious' incident on Main Street sends one person to hospital: police
A section of Winnipeg’s Main Street is closed on Tuesday morning due to a “serious” incident that left one person in critical condition, according to police.
-
Longstanding Osborne Village buildings to be demolished on Tuesday
A pair of longstanding buildings in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village are set to be demolished beginning on Tuesday.
Regina
-
230 displaced Ukrainians arrive in Regina on charter flight from Poland
A plane carrying 230 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country, including 100 children, has landed in Regina.
-
Community to mark 18 years since Tamra Keepness' disappearance
Tuesday marks 18 years since Tamra Keepness was last seen in her Regina home.
-
#JustCurious Does Saskatchewan have an official fish?
Saskatchewan’s official fish is the walleye.