Sunshine and warmth Saturday; Sunday... not so much

    Saturday looks like the brightest and warmest day of the weekend.

    Expect sunshine in the morning, with clouds increasing after 2 p.m.

    Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a decent chance of showers later in the day.

    A soaker system will arrive next week with a total of 20 millimetres possible in Calgary with this multi-day event.

    Arrival time for YYC looks like late Monday morning, with heavier rain on Tuesday.

    Communities in southeast Alberta will likely see the most amount of rain, with some areas getting 40-plus millimetres.

