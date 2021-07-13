CALGARY -- Heat warnings are expected to spread across east-central Alberta as daytime temperatures approach the 30s for the remainder of the week, and expand into southern portions of the province in the coming days.

The foothills could see more thunderstorms pop up late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The greatest risk of severe weather will remain over the northern foothills with 50 to 75 millimetres of localized rainfall possible, along with hail and damaging wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Wildfire smoke aloft is leading to hazy conditions over parts of Alberta, but not significantly affecting air quality at the surface. The haze may worsen over extreme southern Alberta in the coming days as a southerly flow carries more smoke into the region from Idaho.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Tuesday:

A mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon, haze

Daytime high: 27 C

Overnight: Risk of evening thunderstorm, clearing after that, 13 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny, risk of late afternoon thunderstorm

Daytime high: 31 C

Overnight: Risk of evening storm, partly cloudy after that, 16 C

Thursday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 15 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Overnight: Clear, 14 C

Saturday: