Surge guard Admon Gilder is making a difference on both sides of the court

Calgary Surge guard Admon Gilder is a big believer in being good on both sides of the ball.

Gilder knows when you do that, your team has a better chance to be successful.

He says playing good defence was something he was taught at a very young age.

"I mean, it's just something I've been doing my whole basketball life," the 27-year-old said.

"You know, I'm from Dallas and us Dallas guys play defence, so I pride myself in that a lot."

DOES IT ALL

Surge forward Trevon Scott knows Gilder well -- the two are not only teammates, they're roommates, too.

Scott says Gilder does it all for the Surge.

"Both sides of the ball," the big forward said.

"He can shoot the ball very well. He's a strong guard to get down here and he can attack and he can finish. ... He can do it all, if you ask me."

Calgary Surge guard Admon Gilder is a big believer in being good on both sides of the ball.

HEALTHY AGAIN

The stats back up what Scott is saying.

Gilder is averaging just over 10 points a game to go along with 22 assists.

He has 27 rebounds, six blocks and 17 steals.

Gilder is also glad to be healthy again.

Throughout his college career, he suffered a lot of injuries.

It makes him appreciate the game that much more.

"Anytime you're a professional athlete and you can be healthy on the court and out playing, it's a blessing. So now just enjoying it and making the most of it," he said.

BIG SURPRISE

Gilder isn't only a basketball player, he's also the father to a seven-year-old.

One of his highlights this year was when his daughter came to visit him from Texas on Father's Day.

"That was the first time seeing daddy play as a professional, so you know, it was a real blessing," he said.

"And thank you to the Surge for bringing her out with my mom and my family. She enjoyed her time and wanted to be part of the dance team, so she told me. So hopefully, she can take that experience and apply it when she gets older."

The next game for Gilder and the Surge is Wednesday night when they face the Scarborough Shooting Stars at the WinSport Event Centre.

Tip-off is 7 p.m.