The Calgary Police Service is attempting to identify a man who tried to make a purchase at a convenience store using credit cards that had been stolen during a home invasion.

According to police, a thief gained entry into a home in the community of South Calgary on Monday, September 9 and stolen an undisclosed amount of cash as well as credit cards.

That same day, a man entered a northeast convenience store and attempted to use the cards.

Police have released surveillance stills of the suspect who is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and a beard.

At the time of the attempted purchase, the suspect was wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays cap, a dark jacket and a striped shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance stills, or who has information regarding the break-in, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.