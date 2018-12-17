CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspect arrested after police stop stolen vehicle in city's northeast
Police stopped the vehicle in the Pineridge area and took one person into custody.
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 8:46AM MST
One person is in custody after police stopped a stolen vehicle in the Pineridge area on Monday morning.
Police were called at about 7:30 a.m. for reports of a man fleeing from the scene of a violent incident.
Officers followed the man in a stolen vehicle and say the vehicle was being driven erratically.
A police vehicle rammed the car, stopping it near the intersection of 66 Street and 26 Avenue N.E.
The man was taken into custody and police are investigating.