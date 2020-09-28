CALGARY -- A 26-year-old man faces weapons-related charges after an early morning dispute in a Beltline park earlier this month escalated into a shooting.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, two men were arguing in Tomkins Park in the 800 block of 16th Avenue S.W. One of the men stepped into the road and allegedly fired multiple shots before fleeing.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting but police say the incident could have proven deadly.

"Standing in the middle of a downtown street recklessly firing a weapon, at a time when the establishments in the area are closing for the night, put many people in danger," said Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach. "We have seen the deadly consequences of events such as this and will do everything we can to find those who are so careless with the lives of others."

Surveillance footage gathered from the area led police to identify a suspect.

Officers arrested Rami El-Lahib at an apartment building on Waterfront Court S.W. in Chinatown on Sept. 23.

El-Lahib has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

Discharge of a firearm with intent while being reckless

Careless use of a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Knowing possession of an unlicensed weapon

Possession of restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.