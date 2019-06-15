Calgary police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in April 2018.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the 0-100 block of Evanscrest Mews N.W., for reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, they found two people dead inside a vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing a man running from the scene.

The victims were identified as Joshua Bamfo, 25, and Mahad Abdiraham Ainanshe, 23.

Police arrested a suspect two days later but released him without charge.

Now, 14 months later, police have re-arrested that suspect.

Christopher Naidu, 29, of Calgary was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the incident.

Police say the shootings were targeted and both the victims and accused knew each other.

Naidu is expected to appear in court on June 17.