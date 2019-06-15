Suspect charged in connection with Calgary double murder
Christopher Naidu, 29, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double murder in April 2018.
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 10:45AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 15, 2019 12:42PM MDT
Calgary police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in April 2018.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the 0-100 block of Evanscrest Mews N.W., for reports of gunshots.
When police arrived, they found two people dead inside a vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing a man running from the scene.
The victims were identified as Joshua Bamfo, 25, and Mahad Abdiraham Ainanshe, 23.
Police arrested a suspect two days later but released him without charge.
Now, 14 months later, police have re-arrested that suspect.
Christopher Naidu, 29, of Calgary was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the incident.
Police say the shootings were targeted and both the victims and accused knew each other.
Naidu is expected to appear in court on June 17.