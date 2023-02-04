Suspect in show home sexual assault identified

Calgary police have identified a man they believe is connected to the sexual assault of a show home employee in Alpine Park.

The assault allegedly took place Tuesday, Jan. 31 at around 7 p.m., when a man entered a show home on the 200 block of Alpine Avenue S.W., presenting himself as a potential buyer.

As a female employee showed the man around the home, police say he confined her to a room and then touched her in a sexual way without her consent.

When the woman threatened to call police, the man fled and drove away.

Police say they have not laid charges and further investigation is taking place.