A man is dead following a Friday afternoon crash in Red Deer during an RCMP investigation into erratic driving.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a parking lot on Gaetz Avenue in north Red Deer at approximately 11:30 a.m. following reports of erratic driving. An officer located the suspect vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. While the officer approached the vehicle on foot, the suspect drove away.

RCMP officials say the responding officer did not chase the suspect vehicle but the vehicle was located a short time later in an alleyway. The suspect drove off again but his attempt to evade police was brief. At around 1:30 p.m., the suspect vehicle collided with a tree following a crash involving a civilian vehicle at the intersection of 60 Street and Taylor Drive.

The suspect, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The driver of the civilian vehicle suffered minor injuries and was assessed by a Red Deer Emergency Services crew.

Traffic patterns at the intersection of 60 Street and Taylor Drive were disrupted during the investigation into the crash but police have since released the scene. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575.

With files from CTV's Tyson Fedor