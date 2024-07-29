CALGARY
Calgary

    • Suspect sought following firearm incident in Airdrie

    Airdrie RCMP are looking for a suspect after reports of several gunshots being fired at two homes in the Luxstone neighbourhood on Monday night. Airdrie RCMP are looking for a suspect after reports of several gunshots being fired at two homes in the Luxstone neighbourhood on Monday night.
    Share

    Airdrie RCMP are looking for a suspect after reports of several gunshots being fired at two homes in the Luxstone neighbourhood on Monday night.

    Mounties released images of the suspect, who is described as being late teens or early 20s, riding a BMX bike and wearing blue pants and a black backpack.

    The incident happened around 7 p.m.

    No injuries were reported.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News