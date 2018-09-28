Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for several indecent acts that took place in southwest Calgary.

Investigators say that between July 25 and September 17, 2018 an unknown man was seen in a commercial area on 85 Street between Old Banff Coach Road and 9 Avenue S.W. masturbating.

The suspect fled the scene as soon as he was discovered and police believe all of the incidents were perpetrated by the same man.

The incidents took place on:

Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at approximately 6:10 a.m.

Monday, August 20, 2018 at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Monday, September 17, 2018 at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

20 to 25 years old

178 to 183 cm tall

slim build

dirty blond hair with the sides of his head shaved into a faux hawk

He was wearing a black, zip-up North Face jacket, grey sweatpants, grey high-top shoes with white soles, a yellow undershirt and a black hat with three green mountain peaks on the front.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the identity of this man is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org