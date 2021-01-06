CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say they've found a suspect and a vehicle they believe to be connected to a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they received a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Third Avenue and Third Street South at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Emergency crews attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Following an investigation, police soon located the driver and vehicle they say is involved.

No charges have been laid, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Police say the victim remains in hospital, but there is no update on their current condition.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.