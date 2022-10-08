Suspect vehicle from deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon found abandoned, ablaze

With a major lead up in flames, Mounties continued their investigation Saturday into a deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.

Shots rang out in the hamlet east of Calgary around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Two people were struck by bullets fired from a vehicle, in what the RCMP says was a targeted attack.

One of the victims – a 39-year-old man – is dead.

The other – a 39-year-old woman – suffered serious injuries. She was flown to a hospital in Calgary via STARS air ambulance, where she remains.

Her condition is not currently considered to be life-threatening, the RCMP said Saturday morning.

Both of the individuals shot Friday afternoon are residents of Langdon.

Both are also known to police.

“This was a targeted incident – it wasn’t random by any means,” said Cpl. Lacey Blair of the RCMP.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a neighbour witnessed a truck – a black Chevy – speeding away from the scene.

Blair said that lead has run its course – the vehicle was later found abandoned.

“It was on fire – fully engulfed,” she said.

Currently, the RCMP has no suspect descriptions they can release to the public, nor any further details about the incident.