A man and a woman were apprehended by police in the Chinook Centre parking lot late Monday afternoon during an investigation into the theft of a vehicle and an alleged assault.

A large showing by the Calgary Police Service, including plainclothes members, converged on the suspects on the west side of the mall shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Two people, who have not been identified, were handcuffed and transported into police custody.

According to CPS officials, Monday's investigation was not related to Sunday's shooting in the area.