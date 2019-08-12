Suspects arrested in Chinook Centre lot during vehicle theft and assault investigation
A woman in handcuffs is escorted by CPS members through the parking lot at Chinook Centre on Monday afternoon
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 6:30PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 6:32PM MDT
A man and a woman were apprehended by police in the Chinook Centre parking lot late Monday afternoon during an investigation into the theft of a vehicle and an alleged assault.
A large showing by the Calgary Police Service, including plainclothes members, converged on the suspects on the west side of the mall shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Two people, who have not been identified, were handcuffed and transported into police custody.
According to CPS officials, Monday's investigation was not related to Sunday's shooting in the area.