    • Suspects sought for arson following fire in Airdrie: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police in Airdrie are searching for suspects after an alleged arson in a residential neighbourhood on Thursday night.

    The Airdrie Fire Department and RCMP were called to the Midtown neighbourhood around 8:10 p.m. for reports of a fire.

    When crews arrived on the scene, they found a residence on fire that was under construction and unoccupied.

    Crews were able to limit the fire to the residence.

    No civilian injuries were reported, but one firefighter had a minor, non-fire-related injury.

    RCMP are now looking for two suspects.

    The first suspect is described as a young, fair-skinned male with short brown hair, wearing black shorts, white socks, sandals and a long-sleeve green sweater.

    The second suspect is described as a young, fair-skinned male with dark-coloured hair, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, red pants and a dark-coloured backpack.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online.

