Suspects sought in Canmore robbery of Circle K store

Canmore RCMP is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects in relation to a robbery Thursday morning at the Circle K gas station on Bow Valley Trail.

At around 6:50 a.m., officers received a report about a robbery, where they say two suspects tried to grab a staff member outside the store.

The staff member was able to get away from the suspects and secured themselves in a back room.

At the same time, one of the suspects entered the store and stole a number of items. Police believe the suspects were carrying weapons, including a firearm and knife.

One suspect is described as being a heavy-set, clean shaven man between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a grey sweatsuit with a Crooks and Castle logo on it.

The second suspect is described as being between 16 and 20 years of age, heavy set, with a medium complexion.

He wore a white hooded jacket with a checker design on it.

Canmore RCMP seek public assistance identifying 2 suspects in a robbery at Circle K early on Aug. 29, 2024

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canmore RCMP at 4036785516.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.