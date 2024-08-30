CALGARY
Calgary

    • Suspects sought in Canmore robbery of Circle K store

    Canmore RCMP seek public assistance identifying 2 suspects in an early-morning robbery of the Circle K on Bow Valley Trail. (Photo: Canmore RCMP) Canmore RCMP seek public assistance identifying 2 suspects in an early-morning robbery of the Circle K on Bow Valley Trail. (Photo: Canmore RCMP)
    Share

    Canmore RCMP is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects in relation to a robbery Thursday morning at the Circle K gas station on Bow Valley Trail.

    At around 6:50 a.m., officers received a report about a robbery, where they say two suspects tried to grab a staff member outside the store.

    The staff member was able to get away from the suspects and secured themselves in a back room.

    At the same time, one of the suspects entered the store and stole a number of items. Police believe the suspects were carrying weapons, including a firearm and knife.

    One suspect is described as being a heavy-set, clean shaven man between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a grey sweatsuit with a Crooks and Castle logo on it.

    The second suspect is described as being between 16 and  20 years of age, heavy set, with a medium complexion.

    He wore a white hooded jacket with a checker design on it.

    Canmore RCMP seek public assistance identifying 2 suspects in a robbery at Circle K early on Aug. 29, 2024

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Canmore RCMP at 4036785516.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News