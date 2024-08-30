Suspects sought in Canmore robbery of Circle K store
Canmore RCMP is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects in relation to a robbery Thursday morning at the Circle K gas station on Bow Valley Trail.
At around 6:50 a.m., officers received a report about a robbery, where they say two suspects tried to grab a staff member outside the store.
The staff member was able to get away from the suspects and secured themselves in a back room.
At the same time, one of the suspects entered the store and stole a number of items. Police believe the suspects were carrying weapons, including a firearm and knife.
One suspect is described as being a heavy-set, clean shaven man between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a grey sweatsuit with a Crooks and Castle logo on it.
The second suspect is described as being between 16 and 20 years of age, heavy set, with a medium complexion.
He wore a white hooded jacket with a checker design on it.
Canmore RCMP seek public assistance identifying 2 suspects in a robbery at Circle K early on Aug. 29, 2024
Anyone with information is asked to contact Canmore RCMP at 4036785516.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
