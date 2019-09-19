Police in Medicine Hat were called to the city's court house on Thursday after a suspicious package was found near the building.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, at the Medicine Hat Provincial Court House on 1 Street S.E., at just after 1 p.m.

Staff and civilians were escorted out of the building as a precaution.

Members of the public are also being told to avoid the area until further notice.

There are no details on what appears to be inside the package or where it was found.