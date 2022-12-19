Suspicious vehicle investigation in Lethbridge results in drug seizure

Lethbridge police say a 35-year-old man has been charged after a significant drug bust over the weekend.

Officials say police located an SUV that possessed a licence plate that was presumed stolen. Officers observed the male driver walk into a home and soon returned to the vehicle, where "police intercepted him."

"In an effort to leave the scene, the driver reversed the SUV into a police vehicle, then drove forward colliding with a second police vehicle," police said in a release. "When he couldn't break free, he exited and attempted to flee on foot."

A police dog was dispatched and assisted officers with making the arrest.

A subsequent search discovered approximately 40 grams of cocaine and $350 cash in the male's possession.

A further 46 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 21 grams of fentanyl, a small quantity of crack cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and suspected stolen property was found inside the vehicle.

Police say the stolen items include a generator, leaf blower, drill and batteries.

Investigators estimate the drugs are valued at $10,174.

Kody Abraham Martens, 35, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of stolen property, flight from police, resisting arrest and failing to comply with a probation order.