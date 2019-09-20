A targeted patrol near Innisfail, Alta., paid off Friday when Innisfail RCMP noticed a suspicious vehicle in the Cannon Park area that led to the discovery of a stash of drugs, cash and weapons.

The police saw a man reaching into the trunk of his vehicle, and approached him. They were able to determine that he was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants, and arrested him.

A search of the vehicle revealed illegal drugs, weapons, and a sum of Canadian currency.

34-year-old Kyle Ronald Vaughan of Rocky Mountain House faces multiple charges, including three charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing less than $5000 in Canadian currency obtained through crime, two charges of possessing weapons dangerous to the public and possession of a stolen identity document.

Vaughan appeared before the Justice of the Peace and was released to attend court Oct 9 in red Deer Provincial Court.