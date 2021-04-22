Advertisement
SUV flips on Deerfoot Trail
Published Thursday, April 22, 2021 12:00PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, April 22, 2021 12:24PM MDT
An SUV flipped on Deerfoot Trail near the Country Hills Blvd. overpass Thursday morning.
CALGARY -- No injuries were reported after an SUV flipped on northbound Deerfoot Trail near the Country Hills Blvd. overpass on Thursday morning.
The incident happened about 10:30 a.m., disrupting traffic for a short time.
The driver was checked out by EMS and wasn't injured.
Police are investigating whether wind or snowy conditions played a factor in the crash.
Correction:
An earlier version of this story said a dump truck was involved. In fact, it was an SUV that flipped. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
