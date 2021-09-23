'Swift, brutal and purposeful': Killer in random stabbing on Calgary LRT platform guilty of murder
A Calgary man who killed a father of three in an unprovoked stabbing on a CTrain platform in 2017 is guilty of second-degree murder, a judge ruled Thursday.
Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Michele Hollins called the killing “swift, brutal and purposeful” as she convicted Keeton Gagnon, 43, in the death of Nicholas Nwonye.
The evening of June 2, 2017, the 46-year-old father was waiting to board a train at City Hall station. He was studying nursing at Bow Valley College and was on his way home.
Court heard CCTV footage captured the moments before the attack, where Hollins said Gagnon was seen carrying a long bladed knife in his right hand.
Nwonye was waiting to board the train when Gagnon tapped him on the shoulder. When he turned around, he was stabbed three times.
Two of the stab wounds went through vital organs, including his heart, the court heard.
Gagnon walked away but was arrested a short time later.
The judge said the only issue for her to decide at the trial was whether or not Gagnon was guilty of murder or manslaughter.
Hollins said she determined Gagnon intended to cause severe bodily harm, leading her to convict him of second-degree murder.
Outside court, Crown prosecutor Ken McCaffrey said he is pleased with the judgement.
“The attack in this case was one of gratuitous violence. It’s extremely cowardly and puts a chill in the community because the victim in this case was minding his own business.”
“What’s particularly sad is he was coming to Canada to make a better life for his family and was in nursing school. So the community really lost when Mr. Nwonye was killed,” said McCaffrey.
FAMILY DEVASTATED
Nwonye worked as an engineer in Nigeria and had just moved with his family to Calgary 18 months before his death.
He was working two jobs while taking classes to support his wife and three children, including a newborn.
His wife did not attend Thursday’s decision. Two of Nwonye’s sisters and mother attended virtually from New Jersey.
“In my mind I’ve always known he was guilty…but it doesn’t change the situation that Nicholas is gone that we can never see him,” said Ezi Agwu, Nwyone’s younger sister.
“For me today, it’s more of a deterrance so that he doesn’t do this to some other person.”
Agwu said family members had been prepared to travel to Calgary for the trial which was originally scheduled for April 2019, but the case was adjourned several times.
“The accused person in this case has been delaying justice but they always say justice delayed is not justice denied.”
Agwu said her brother’s death has been extremely difficult for the family.
“Nicholas was a very kind, peaceful person,” she said.
Agwu said it’s devastating knowing how her brother was killed.
“He waited for him to get up and stabbed him at the back. Who does that? That’s a coward,” said Agwu.
Some family members may travel to Calgary for sentencing.
The judge ordered a Gladue report, which looks at an Indigenous offender’s upbringing.
Gagnon faces an automatic life sentence with no parole for 10 to 25 years. A date for a sentencing hearing will be set in November.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
SNC-Lavalin corporations and 2 former top execs charged with fraud, forgery by RCMP
The corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., as well as two former senior executives of the Quebec-based firms have been charged with a series of fraud and forgery offences by the RCMP.
Canada's costly election: Could $600M have been spent elsewhere?
After the most expensive election in Canadian history resulted in little change politically, many are asking whether it was worth the $610-million price tag and where else that money could have been spent.
Minimal increase in international travel to Canada since fully vaxxed welcomed
Canada saw only a slight increase in the volume of foreign nationals entering the country in the first week after the border opened to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista says cosmetic procedure left her 'brutally disfigured'
Canadian fashion model Linda Evangelista says she's been left 'permanently deformed' from a cosmetic procedure that she had approximately five years ago.
BREAKING | Alberta reports 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Watch the press conference with the chief medical officer of health and AHS president and CEO on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Anti-vaxxers in Quebec could be fined up to $12,000 for protesting near schools, hospitals
Anti-vax protesters who picket outside hospitals, schools, daycares or COVID-19 test and vaccine sites could face a heavy fine, according to a bill tabled Thursday by the Quebec government.
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie were involved in incident at Wyoming restaurant in late August: witnesses
A couple from Louisiana who were vacationing in Jackson, Wyoming, last month said Wednesday they saw an incident involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a restaurant in one of the last sightings of Petito before her death.
Police: 1 dead, 12 wounded in Memphis store shooting; shooter dead
A shooter attacked a grocery store in an upscale Tennessee suburb on Thursday afternoon, killing one person and wounding 12 others before the shooter was subsequently found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the store, authorities said.
'We've had patients die waiting for a bed': Vancouver Island doctors frustrated with the unvaccinated
An emergency room doctor in Victoria says patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are causing unnecessary delays and even deaths in the health-care system.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta reports 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Watch the press conference with the chief medical officer of health and AHS president and CEO on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Alta. massage therapist charged with sexual assault
A St. Paul massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault after two of his clients came forward to police.
-
Oilers' unvaccinated Archibald out 'until he can get up to speed': Dave Tippett
When the Edmonton Oilers took to the ice at Rogers Place on Thursday for the first official team skate ahead of the 2021-22 NHL season, there was one player conspicuously absent.
Vancouver
-
B.C. considering tougher laws to protect patients, students from anti-vaccine protesters
The B.C. government is considering tougher laws to discourage anti-vaccine protesters from disrupting the daily operations of schools and hospitals in the province, Premier John Horgan said Thursday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update coming after B.C. topped 1,900 deaths in pandemic
Another COVID-19 update is coming in B.C. after the province topped 1,900 deaths related to the disease this week.
-
TransLink says it's seeing a surge in ridership, but transit use is still only about half what it was before COVID-19
The first week of school in September brought TransLink its biggest surge in ridership since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the transit operator said Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide update on new cases
Health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police launch hate-crime investigation after church vandalized
Police have launched a hate-crime investigation after graffiti was discovered on a Catholic church in downtown Victoria.
-
'We've had patients die waiting for a bed': Vancouver Island doctors frustrated with the unvaccinated
An emergency room doctor in Victoria says patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are causing unnecessary delays and even deaths in the health-care system.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to some immunocompromised people
New Brunswick will begin offering a third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to certain groups of immunocompromised people.
-
N.S. reports 95th COVID-19 related death, 41 new cases on Thursday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province’s 95th death related to COVID-19, along with 41 new cases and 20 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 147.
-
New Brunswick reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, active cases rise to 574
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 35 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 574.
Toronto
-
Ontario man battles with gas company after getting $1,000 bill because of faulty metre
An Ontario man who had a faulty gas metre and racked up at $1,000 bill says was shocked when the was told he would still have to pay the bill.
-
Someone in Ontario just won $21-million in the Lotto 6/49 but has yet to claim their prize
Someone in Ontario won more than $21 million in Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 draw but has yet to check their ticket.
-
Queen's Park unveils new proof of vaccination requirements, impacting MPPs
Unvaccinated MPPs could be prevented from entering Queen’s Park when the legislature resumes in October unless they get tested for COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Father, two daughters dead in Gatineau, Que. murder-suicide: Police
Officers were sent to the home on Rue Dunkerque in Aylmer, Que. just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to carry out a "well-being check."
-
Ottawa Hospital requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated
The hospital has announced that starting Monday, it will require proof of vaccination for visitors entering the hospital.
-
Kingston, Ont. hospital suspends 136 employees without pay for violating vaccine mandate
As of Wednesday, 95 per cent of employees at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre have met the first dose requirement
Montreal
-
Bill 96: Quebec legislators slam English-speaking kids' French fluency, blame school system
Quebec kids were at the heart of a heated exchange Thursday over language laws -- specifically, English-speaking kids and whether they're really leaving school with functional French.
-
Anti-vaxxers in Quebec could be fined up to $12,000 for protesting near schools, hospitals
Anti-vax protesters who picket outside hospitals, schools, daycares or COVID-19 test and vaccine sites could face a heavy fine, according to a bill tabled Thursday by the Quebec government.
-
'Almost dysfunctional': Bonuses in store for workers in Quebec's understaffed public health network
Amid major staff shortages, Quebec will cut large cheques to health-care workers in a bid to strengthen a public network put under serious pressure by the pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener MP pleads guilty to assault charges in Guelph court
A former Kitchener MP has pleaded guilty to assault charges.
-
U of G students urged to change party plans after 'worrying trend' of large gatherings
Officials in Guelph issued an open letter to students on Thursday urging them to avoid large gatherings in the wake of a "worrying trend" of on-campus parties.
-
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander dead at 97
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander has died in the midst of his Canadian deportation hearing.
Northern Ontario
-
No charges will be laid in killing of northern Ontario 'spirit moose'
An investigation into the shooting of a white cow moose in northern Ontario last fall has been closed and officials say no charges will be laid.
-
Sudbury police charge teen with attempted murder in downtown stabbing
A 17-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a woman downtown last week.
-
Timmins police have suspect in custody following fatal shooting
CTV News has learned Timmins police have a suspect in custody after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Schumacher overnight.
Winnipeg
-
Woman armed with knife arrested after multi-car crash on Manitoba highway
A multi-car crash on a Manitoba highway on Wednesday resulted in police arresting a driver on impaired driving and weapon charges.
-
Group aims to promote Indigenous tourism in Manitoba
As tourists slowly start to return to Manitoba, a newly recognized organization is making sure Indigenous communities are part of the tourism sector’s post-pandemic recovery.
-
The Manitoba businesses fined for not following public health orders
Five businesses in Manitoba received tickets last week for not following public health orders.
Regina
-
22Fresh's newest clothing model furthers Indigenous presence in Sask. advertising
Six-year-old Nygah Eashappie is pretty subdued about his newfound fame. The Regina boy is the latest to model in advertisements for local clothing brand; 22Fresh.
-
Sask. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for 5th day in a row; 460 new cases reported
Saskatchewan broke COVID-19 hospitalization records again on Thursday, reporting 273 patients in hospital with 58 in intensive care.
-
Sask. health authority outlines ICU capacity concerns as province continues to reach pandemic-high hospitalizations
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is bracing the system for record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations as this number of patients needing intensive and acute care are expected to increase in the coming weeks.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for 5th day in a row; 460 new cases reported
Saskatchewan broke COVID-19 hospitalization records again on Thursday, reporting 273 patients in hospital with 58 in intensive care.
-
RCMP officer who interrogated Greg Fertuck testifies about 'red flag'
Am RCMP officer who interrogated a man accused of murdering his estranged wife remembers a “red flag” during the interview.
-
Why Saskatoon police steered clear of mostly-maskless People's Party of Canada event
While they were aware that many attending the People's Party of Canada's national election night event in Saskatoon were ignoring the province's masking order, police chose a more hands-off approach.