CALGARY
Calgary

    • Taber police chief receives Order of Merit from Governor General

    Taber police chief Graham Abela was recognized by the Goveernor General Mary Simon with the Order of Merit of Police Forces Taber police chief Graham Abela was recognized by the Goveernor General Mary Simon with the Order of Merit of Police Forces
    A southern Alberta police chief has been appointed as a member of the Order of Merit.

    Taber, Alta., police Chief Graham Abela was invested to the Order of Merit of the Police Forces by Governor General Mary Simon last month.

    Abela was recognized for his years of dedication and service.

    The Order of Merit was established in 2000 as a way for the Governor General to honour the leadership and exceptional service displayed by the men and women of the Canadian police services.

    Abela has been in law enforcement since 1990 and has been the chief of police since 2016.

