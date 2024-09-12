CALGARY
Calgary

    • Taber RCMP warn of heavy police presence

    Taber RCMP are instructing the public to avoid a section of the community due to a heavy police presence.

    Police say officers are in place on Range Road 172 just outside Vauxhall and there is no risk to the public.

    There are no further details about the situation.

