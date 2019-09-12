Teen charged following gun scare in Lethbridge park
The BB gun recovered from Galt Gardens on Wednesday, September 11 (LPS)
A 17-year-old boy faces two charges following a Wednesday afternoon police investigation in Galt Gardens prompted by reports of a gun.
Several members of the Lethbridge Police Service responded to the park at approximately 2:30 p.m. after witnesses called police indicating a man has been seen with a handgun.
A male matching the description witnesses provided was spotted by LPS members but he fled the area on a bicycle.
Officers located and arrested the suspect a short time later outside the park. Police determined the suspect was a 17-year-old boy but he was not in possession of a gun. A search of Galt Gardens resulted in the recovery of a BB gun wrapped in a shirt.
Investigators have determined the teen had been attempting to sell the BB gun to another male.
The teen, who cannot be named as he is a minor, has been charged with:
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Resisting a peace officer
As of Thursday morning, the teen remains in police custody awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.