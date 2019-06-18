Lethbridge police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was reportedly approached by a man in a vehicle who asked repeatedly to take her to lunch.

The incident happened near the Stan Siwik Pool about 1 p.m. on June 16, police said in a release.

“The male drove up to the girl and engaged her in conversation, asking multiple times if she wanted to go for lunch,” it read.

The girl said no, and when she told the man her parents were on the way, he left, driving westbound on 15th Avenue N.

The man is described as

Black

30 to 40-years old

Bald

Wearing dark clothing

He was driving an older model black, Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.