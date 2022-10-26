Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run in front of Calgary's Crescent Heights High School
Calgary police are investigating a hit-and-run in front of Crescent Heights High School on Wednesday that badly injured a pedestrian.
Emergency crews were called to 1019 First Street N.W. at around 12:38 p.m.
EMS say the pedestrian, a teenage boy, was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government's use of the act, and not a provincial issue.
Mountie wears 'thin blue line' patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
A symbol that has been associated with white nationalist movements was recently worn by a Saskatchewan Mountie while escorting an inmate who had just been sentenced for hate speech.
Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak
Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country's political scene.
Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows
Immigrants made up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada in 2021 and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041, the latest release of census data shows.
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
Edmonton
-
Girl seriously injured when hit by bus in crosswalk: police
A girl sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a school bus while crossing a street in south Edmonton Wednesday morning, police say.
-
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
-
Former leadership candidate Leela Aheer 'will not run for the UCP'
A Calgary-area MLA, who was a candidate in the race for the UCP leadership, has decided not to run for the party in next year's general election.
Vancouver
-
B.C. removing barriers to Indigenous jurisdiction over child welfare matters
The B.C. government is removing legislative barriers blocking Indigenous governments from exercising their own jurisdiction over child welfare matters – a change that is being applauded as an overdue break from the lasting structures of colonialism.
-
Heiltsuk Nation excited about expanding restorative justice program to at-risk girls and women
Restorative justice programs can offer a way to break the cycle for people caught up in a criminal justice system that has often been described as a revolving door.
-
Investigation underway after service vehicles, police cruisers found burning in Smithers parking lot
A major investigation is underway after a fiery incident in the parking lot of a Smithers, B.C., hotel.
Atlantic
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants
The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Man, 18, and three youths charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing
Four people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova Scotia
People aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
Vancouver Island
-
2 atmospheric rivers to hit Victoria this week
After a late summer and fall with more than 100 days without any significant rain, we're making up for lost time and moisture this week on Vancouver Island.
-
Controversial sprinkler system set up at Victoria 7-Eleven to deter loitering
A downtown Victoria business's method of deterring loitering is getting mixed reviews. The 7-Eleven at Yates and Quadra streets has set up a sprinkler system under its awning to deter people from loitering.
-
7 Vancouver Island breweries win big at national beer competition
Breweries from up and down Vancouver Island took home awards at the first ever Canada Beer Cup, a national competition put on by the Canadian Craft Brewers Association that launched this year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating reports of Chinese 'police stations’ operating in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of 'criminal activity' at so-called police stations reportedly set up by the People's Republic of China in Ontario.
-
26-year-old Ontario man in 'complete disbelief' after huge Lotto Max win
A young Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize said he was in 'complete disbelief' and how has plans to purchase a house.
-
Armed robbery suspect who allegedly duct-taped two men inside Toronto apartment in 2017 arrested
Toronto police have arrested a suspect who allegedly duct-taped two men in a west-end apartment in a botched armed robbery attempt more than five years ago.
Montreal
-
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
-
Quebec health minister sets up crisis cell for Montreal-area ER waits
The Legault government is setting up a crisis cell in the Montreal region to deal with overflowing emergency rooms in hospitals.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees record-breaking temperature Wednesday
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 22 C and a humidex of 25 degrees.
-
Three Montreal men charged in Ottawa car theft case
Ottawa police say three men from Montreal are facing charges in connection with an alleged car theft in Kanata South.
-
Senators’ Josh Norris potentially out for season with shoulder injury
The Ottawa Senators will be without star centre Josh Norris long-term due to a shoulder injury.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener looking for community feedback on fate of Queen Victoria statue
The City of Kitchener is launching a new initiative to explore the impacts of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and it’s hoping community input can help decide the statue’s fate.
-
How to save on home hydro bills this winter
With temperature beginning to drop, many people in Waterloo region will be touching the thermostat to turn up the heat. Here are some tips on how residents can save money on their home heating bills this winter.
-
Waterloo region responsible for creating 70,000 new homes under new proposed provincial rules
The tri-cities are on the hook for the creation of 70,000 new homes by 2031 under sweeping new housing legislation announced Tuesday by the Ontario government.
Saskatoon
-
Florida FBI tip off Sask. police about child pornography suspect
An Outlook man faces charges for luring, possessing child pornography and the distribution of child pornography following an investigation by Saskatchewan police services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Dade County, Florida.
-
Saskatoon mall security guards used excessive force in arrest, bystander says
A sidewalk arrest by Saskatoon mall security has one bystander concerned with what they see as an excessive use of force.
-
Circle Drive North Bridge construction expected to back up traffic in 2023
One major construction project is sure to tie up traffic in Saskatoon next summer.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sentencing hearing begins for northern Ont. man who confessed to killing brother
Just more than two years after the body of 56-year-old Brant Burke was found on a trail in Point Grondine Reserve on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory -- near Killarney, Ont. -- his brother's sentencing hearing is beginning.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Bull moose shot and abandoned north of Matheson, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking for the public’s help with identifying whomever shot and killed a bull moose north of Matheson.
Winnipeg
-
Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg
Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.
-
Winnipeg police identify car believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run
The Winnipeg Police Service has identified a car that officers believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday
-
LIVE: Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election
As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.
Regina
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
-
Mountie wears 'thin blue line' patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
A symbol that has been associated with white nationalist movements was recently worn by a Saskatchewan Mountie while escorting an inmate who had just been sentenced for hate speech.
-
Sask. RCMP ask hunters to watch for signs of woman missing since December 2021
RCMP are asking hunters in southeastern Saskatchewan to be on the lookout for signs of a missing Weyburn woman who hasn’t been seen since December 2021.