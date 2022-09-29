Tegan and Sara bring 'love letter to the '90s' to Calgary with High School première
Calgary's own Tegan and Sara call their upcoming Amazon series a "love letter to the '90s."
Both the Quin sisters were in town Thursday for the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) première of High School at the Eau Claire theatre.
Debuting the show in the city they grew up in made sense, Tegan said.
Tegan pointed out the show was shot here and is about the time of their lives when they resided here.
Sara said the show is about Calgary as much as it's about them.
"We actually shot at our high school, Crescent Heights. We're very proud of Crescent Heights. It's a super beautiful school and we had a great time going there," Sara said.
"You'll see a North Hill Mall shout-out. Sears," Tegan said.
"Oh my god, Sears," Sara said.
"It's a real love letter to the '90s. I think Calgarians will love the show. I think Albertans will love it ... Canadians and anyone who loved the '90s will love the show," Tegan said.
High School is based on the memoir of the same name the Quin sisters penned a few years back.
Tegan said it was important for the young musicians to tell their story "about coming out, the origin story not only of our band but of us figuring out who we are."
And Tegan said creating the show was equally important.
"I don't know that there are very many shows that give a very unvarnished look at what it's like just to be a teenager and be queer and be figuring out who you are," Tegan said.
"We're very proud of the end result."
High School will be released through Amazon in October and stars Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland, who came into the roles without much in the way of experience.
Sara said they were exactly the pair that needed to be cast.
"We found them on TikTok," Sara said.
"They were working at a pizza joint in Fresno, Calif., and Tegan and I felt they were compelling, watchable, charismatic and super cool, and we fought to have them play us even though they are not actors and they are not musicians.
"I think they absolutely kill it."
For the CIFF audience on Thursday, the first three episodes of High School were shown.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The noise was deafening': Snowbirds, Canadian travellers describe what Hurricane Ian was like
As Hurricane Ian rips through Florida, the immense destruction is also being felt by Canadian property owners, also known as snowbirds. For those who rode out the storm, it may be a long wait until they can book a flight home.
Can this surgery model help shorten wait times and provide better care?
Team-based care is more efficient and benefits both patients and surgeons, so it should be widely adopted across surgical specialties, some surgeons say.
'Street shark': Video captured as Hurricane Ian struck Florida shows mystery fish in flooded backyard
Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cellphone video filmed during Hurricane Ian's assault on southwest Florida isn't just another fish story.
Study finds that climate change added 10 per cent to Hurricane Ian's rainfall
Climate change added at least 10 per cent more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows.
Many trapped in Florida as Hurricane Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.
Russian oligarch charged in U.S. evaded sanctions to deliver flowers to Canadian: FBI
A Russian oligarch indicted in the United States Thursday for conspiring to circumvent its sanctions regime stands accused of, among other things, having flowers delivered to a former member of Parliament in Canada.
New campaign calling for psychotherapy to be exempt of GST/HST like other mental health services
While social workers and psychologists can offer tax-free services, bureaucratic confusion over the titles of counselling therapists and psychotherapists means they are the only mental health professionals who have to charge GST/HST, something a new campaign is looking to change.
Convicted bombmaker escaped U.S. prison without his absence being noted for 4 days
Authorities say they are investigating how a convicted bombmaker was able to easily escape from a Nevada prison without anyone noticing for four days, before a tip led to his capture at a transit centre in Las Vegas Wednesday night as he prepared to board a bus out of town.
Why home insurance will get more expensive for all of us and unaffordable for some, according to experts
As extreme weather events such as Hurricane Fiona become more severe and common, experts say that could result in more expensive home insurance in the long term and are calling for a national flood insurance program.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man claims he was scammed out of $450K on crypto deal
A resident of south Edmonton fought back tears Thursday as he described how he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on a cryptocurrency investment that he is now certain was a scam.
-
Alberta doctors, government sign new funding agreement
After several years of negotiations, Alberta doctors and the province have reached an agreement.
-
'Feeling pretty dire': Downtown coalition implores change to make Edmonton's core safer
A group of downtown Edmonton business owners and neighbourhood leaders says the core desperately requires safety solutions, or the area is at risk of permanently losing investment.
Vancouver
-
'National embarrassment': Aviation event scheduled for this weekend unexpectedly grounded
An annual event that hopes to inspire young girls to take an interest in aviation has been postponed indefinitely.
-
B.C. preschool apologizes over headdress craft for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An Indigenous mother in B.C. is speaking out after her son’s preschool sent students home with a culturally insensitive craft ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, being marked Friday.
-
Creative or unrealistic? Ken Sim's ABC party releases full platform, promises to 'rethink the way City Hall is run'
On Thursday, Ken Sim and his ABC party slate of candidates released their full, 94-point platform, saying they will "rethink the way City Hall is run."
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. warns of drought conditions in multiple regions
Little to no rainfall over the past five weeks in several areas of British Columbia has prompted a warning from the Ministry of Forests about drought. The ministry says Vancouver Island, the inner south coast and the northeast corner of the province have reached the second-most severe level of drought on a five-point rating scale.
-
Saanich police search for missing girl, 17
Officers with the Saanich Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing youth. Police are searching for 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was reported missing on Sept. 21 and was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 24 at Mayfair Shopping Centre.
-
Man in wheelchair hit by truck in Nanaimo, airlifted to hospital with serious injuries
A man in a wheelchair was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver on Wednesday after he was struck by a pickup truck in Nanaimo, B.C. Mounties are still investigating the cause of the crash near the intersection of Railway Avenue and Fifth Street.
Toronto
-
Sunwing flight attendant says she saved passenger's life mid-air as pilot made emergency landing in Toronto
A Sunwing flight attendant saved a passenger's life who went into cardiac arrest as a pilot made an emergency landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week.
-
Toronto councillor Michael Thompson charged with sexual assault, his lawyer says
Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson has been charged with sexual assault, his lawyer has told CP24.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Etobicoke
One person has died after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Etobicoke.
Montreal
-
'I can't live that way': Montreal man seeking medically assisted death due to home care conditions
A 66-year-old Montreal man who is quadriplegic says he is seeking medical assistance in dying because changes to his home care services are causing him relentless pain and discomfort.
-
Quebec election: Minister could remain in cabinet despite comments about immigrants
Despite his widely denounced comments about immigrants, Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet could keep a seat in cabinet if the Coalition Avenir Quebec is re-elected Monday, leader Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Wanted: Elections Quebec still searching for poll workers 4 days before voting day
Elections Quebec says it is still looking to hire poll workers to fill vacancies in seven ridings across the province, including the Island of Montreal, with just four days left before voting day.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa homeowners lose thousands to absent contractor
A number of Ottawa homeowners want swift action after they allege a man they hired to perform major heating and cooling work took their money months ago without completing or—in some cases—even starting the jobs.
-
Child waits in CHEO ER 32 hours for a bed during Ottawa hospital’s busiest September
The president of CHEO says a child waited in the emergency department 32 hours before being admitted this week, as the children's hospital continues to deal with record patient volumes and staffing challenges.
-
Ottawa mayor wouldn't speak to Parliament security service during convoy: official
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's office would not return a call from the Parliamentary Protective Service during the height of the "Freedom Convoy," its acting director told a committee Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
Reports of pedestrian struck by train along Kitchener GO line
The Kitchener GO line is being held after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a train Thursday night.
-
Medical expert takes the stand in trial of Kitchener, Ont. neurologist
The trial of former Kitchener neurologist, Jeffrey Sloka, who is facing dozens of sexual assault charges, continued in court Thursday.
-
Two eastbound Highway 401 lanes closed after crash
A collision on Highway 401 has closed the two left lanes, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police locate human remains on first day of search for missing woman
Saskatoon police may have located the remains of a Saskatoon woman who has been missing since September 2020.
-
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
-
Woman found dead in Warman home had tape covering her mouth with accused’s finger prints: RCMP witness
Pictures of a woman’s body were projected on a screen at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench on the fourth day of a murder trial.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury event supports Iranians protesting woman's death at the hands of the morality police
A protest planned Saturday in Sudbury is related to the situation in Iran, where a young woman died in custody after being arrested by that country's morality police.
-
North Bay OPP looking for suspect who approached child at school bus stop
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a suspect who tried to get a student to get in his car this week in East Ferris.
-
Sault Area Hospital gets funding for cardiac care
Sault Area Hospital’s cardiac care unit is getting a financial boost from the province.
Winnipeg
-
Murray denies sexual harassment claims, apologizes to Pembina Institute
Winnipeg's leading mayoral candidate is apologizing for his leadership style at a previous job, and denying recent sexual harassment allegations.
-
HSC nurses meeting with health minister about ER staff shortages
Staffing shortages at Winnipeg's emergency rooms and urgent care centres are still translating into longer wait times for emergency care, with nurses being brought in from other departments to help with the workload.
-
Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed his 3-year-old daughter ineligible for parole for 18 years
A Winnipeg father who fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter won’t be eligible for parole for 18 years, a judge ruled Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
'It is exhausting': Former Sask. residents experience Hurricane Ian in Florida
Some former Saskatchewan residents experienced hurricane conditions for the first time in Florida this week.
-
Effects of residential schools, truth and reconciliation discussed at Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina
Thousands of students, local leaders and members of the public are packed into Mosaic Stadium for Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, an event discussing residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.
-
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will wear these orange jerseys before Friday's game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders unveiled new orange jerseys the team will wear pre-game to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.