Tegan and Sara bring 'love letter to the '90s' to Calgary with High School première

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

  • B.C. warns of drought conditions in multiple regions

    Little to no rainfall over the past five weeks in several areas of British Columbia has prompted a warning from the Ministry of Forests about drought. The ministry says Vancouver Island, the inner south coast and the northeast corner of the province have reached the second-most severe level of drought on a five-point rating scale.

    High tide rolls in as a Parks Canada employee looks over the clam bed restoration while on a Salish sea garden tour on Russell Island, a 32-acre Gulf Island National Park near in Salt Spring Island, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

  • Saanich police search for missing girl, 17

    Officers with the Saanich Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing youth. Police are searching for 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was reported missing on Sept. 21 and was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 24 at Mayfair Shopping Centre.

