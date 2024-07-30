Telephone town hall held for wildfire evacuees in Calgary

On Monday night in Calgary, the province held a telephone town hall giving wildfire evacuees a chance to ask questions.

Officials say there are many things to consider before allowing Jasperites back into the town.

Work is also underway to restore water and electricity service.

The air must also be safe to breathe and currently, it is not.

Crews are inspecting roads and bridges to ensure they are safe and that all essential services are available.

About 40 evacuees showed up at Shouldice Arena to listen in to the telephone town hall.

The province is offering mental-health supports.

Evacuees can call 211 and 811.

Officials say they are working to address issues that have come up with evacuation payments.

Evacuees can apply for those one-time payments at evacuationpayment.alberta.ca.

The contact centre phone number is 1-877-644-9992.