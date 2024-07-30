CALGARY
Calgary

    • Telephone town hall held for wildfire evacuees in Calgary

    On Monday night in Calgary, the province held a telephone town hall giving wildfire evacuees a chance to ask questions. On Monday night in Calgary, the province held a telephone town hall giving wildfire evacuees a chance to ask questions.
    Share

    On Monday night in Calgary, the province held a telephone town hall giving wildfire evacuees a chance to ask questions.

    Officials say there are many things to consider before allowing Jasperites back into the town.

    Work is also underway to restore water and electricity service.

    The air must also be safe to breathe and currently, it is not.

    Crews are inspecting roads and bridges to ensure they are safe and that all essential services are available.

    About 40 evacuees showed up at Shouldice Arena to listen in to the telephone town hall.

    The province is offering mental-health supports.

    Evacuees can call 211 and 811.

    Officials say they are working to address issues that have come up with evacuation payments.

    Evacuees can apply for those one-time payments at evacuationpayment.alberta.ca.

    The contact centre phone number is 1-877-644-9992.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News