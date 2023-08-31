Telus services restored in northwest Calgary communities after vandals knocked them out

After nearly two weeks of crews working around the clock, Telus says repairs are finally finished to vandalized cables in northwest Calgary.

Thieves stole cables near the pedestrian bridge in Bowness on Aug. 19.

It knocked out TV, internet and phone landline service to hundreds of customers in the communities of Bowness, Dalhousie and Varsity.

All services were restored and all cables replaced at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Telus says it continues to work with police on the investigation.

There's been no word yet on arrests.