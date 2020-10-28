CALGARY -- Pumpkin catapults, ooey-gooey live science shows and pumpkin treats are just some of the hourly activities happening during The Great Pumpkin Smash this weekend at the TELUS Spark Science Center.

According to the event's website, Pumpkin Catapult will allow attendees to learn about physics — and watch pumpkins launch across the sky.

A Reptile Meet and Greet allow guests to see some “not-so-creepy” reptiles handled by Calgary Reptile Parties experts.

Featured Film: Nosferatu will be showing on Oct. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with limited capacity.

Pumpkin-infused food specials will be offered in the Spark Eatery, and ooey gooey live Science shows and experiments will occur on the half-hour, every hour through the two-day event.

The Great Pumpkin Smash will be held Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at Telus Spark's website for $26 for adults, seniors, child, and student discounts are available.

All guests dressed in Halloween costumes will receive 20 per cent off Spark Store in-store purchases.

For more information, visit the TELUS Spark website.