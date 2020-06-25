CALGARY -- Calgarians looking for something to do this summer may be pleased to hear Telus Spark will be open next month.

Officials with the city's science centre say the facility is expected to reopen to the public in July, about four months after it was forced to close its doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors will be able to experience the jaw-dropping Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out exhibit, which was on display prior to the centre's March closure. The show has been extended to Aug. 16.

But there are some new attractions as well, such as an award-winning dome theatre movie called Superpower Dogs and an art installation by Canmore artist Dan Hudson.

Telus Spark's outdoor Brainasium has also gotten an upgrade since the closure and visitors will be able to enjoy the new pathway and park.

Officials say the four-acre park has been modified to fit the rules of social distancing and staff will also be available to direct visitors and ensure they are kept safe during their visit.

However, due to the hands-on nature of many of the centre's other exhibits, including the Creative Kids Museum, the rest of the facility remains closed to visitors at this time.

"All of our exhibits and galleries are high-touch areas. To prevent the spread of the virus, we’ve re-imagined the science centre to be more of a hands-off, but delightful experience. This is also reflected in our reduced prices and brand-new offerings including a large-scale art installation by Canmore artist Dan Hudson," said Jacqueline Tran, marketing and communications coordinator at Telus Spark.

The centre will offer early admission to members on July 9, while front-line workers as well as sponsors and donors can visit on July 10.

Telus Spark will open to the general public on July 11.

Timed tickets must be purchased in advance on the centre's website.