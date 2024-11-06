Trap set in Calgary's Fish Creek Park after black bear spotted nearby

A bear trap has been set up in Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park after a black bear was spotted in the area.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife says the bear trap was set on Oct. 26 after the bear frequented homes along Woodacres Drive S.W., getting into compost and garbage bins and feeding on fruit trees.

On Halloween, the trap was removed as there had been no further sightings of the bear.

However, Fish and Wildlife says the trap was reset on Nov. 4 after the bear was spotted again.

"The trap will remain in place until the bear is captured or reports of sightings cease," Fish and Wildlife said in a statement to CTV News.

"Currently, the bear has not displayed aggressive or defensive behaviour, but it has shown signs of becoming food conditioned. As winter approaches, bears will soon enter hibernation, which may reduce bear activity in the area."

Anyone who encounters dangerous wildlife in Alberta is asked to report it online or by calling 1-800-642-3800.