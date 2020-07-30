CALGARY -- Air travellers looking to board a plane at Calgary International Airport now have the added step of a mandatory temperature screening.

The checks are part of Transport Canada's plan to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

It applies to passengers bound for Canadian airports — and to those departing Canada for international destinations.

The screening will be done as passengers pass through security.

Calgary International Airport joins Canada's three other large airports — in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver — which have also added the measure to their screening process.

The temperature checks will be done on airport staff and personnel as well.

Any passenger that presents with a high temperature and without medical documentation to explain it will be not allowed to board and asked to re-book after a 14-day period.

Phase 3 of this federal program is expected to expand to 11 other Canadian cities in September.