Temporary water stations for pedestrians and pets to be set up in and around downtown Calgary

Calgary pedestrians and their pets will have six extra places to cool off and hydrate this summer, courtesy of city hall.

The City of Calgary is installing six temporary water stations in downtown and downtown-adjacent locations.

You can hit up the first spot already, on the sidewalk along Riverfront Avenue S.E., just west of the 4th Avenue overpass.

It includes:

A drinking fountain;

A filling station;

A pet fountain; and

Overhead misting.

The city says the remaining five water stations will be installed in the coming days.

The plan is for the water stations to stay set up until September.

"We want to ensure people can safely enjoy summer in Calgary," Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a release.

"The stations will provide access to water in areas that typically receive high foot traffic to help residents, visitors and four-legged friends stay hydrated and cool when the temperature rises."